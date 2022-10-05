The battle for playoff positioning is starting to heat up with only two weeks left in the regular season for the area teams.
Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0) at Mason City (4-2) 7:30 p.m.
The Go-Hawks have continued to dismantle their opponents on the way to an undefeated 6-0 record. Waverly-Shell Rock has outscored their opponents 245-28, with 14 of the 28 coming in the first game against Waukon.
Last week against Marion, the Go-Hawks rushed for 349 yards with McCrae Hagarty leading the way with 127 yards and three touchdowns. Asa Newsom was second on the team with 91 yards and one touchdown.
Cole Marsh threw for 145 yards and one touchdown but threw two interceptions.
On defense, W-SR held the Wolves to 284 yards of total offense, 142 yards in passing and rushing. Simon Ott led the team with five tackles and two tackles for loss.
Mason City is coming off a 52-14 win over Waterloo East last week in which they gained over 300 yards of offense. Titus Judon led the team in rushing with 101 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kale Hobart threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns but threw two interceptions.
The Riverhawk defense forced five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles on the way to holding the Trojans to just 216 yards of total offense. Logan Eide led the team with five total tackles.
The two teams have played three times in the past with W-SR winning last year 64-20.
Denver (4-2) at Dike-New Hartford (5-1) 7 p.m.
Denver will travel the short distance to Dike to battle for a tie in the top spot in the district on Friday.
Denver is coming off a 56-6 trounce over East Marshall last week where they held the Mustangs to under 100 yards of total offense while gaining 314.
The Cyclones rushed for 299 yards with Ethan Schoville leading the way with 111 and three touchdowns. Micah Grier gained 64 rushing yards in the second half with one touchdown. Tye Bradley found the endzone on a 62-yard rush and ended the game with 71 yards.
Bradley only threw the ball once to Evan Dorn for a 17-yard touchdown. Denver is hoping the special teams can continue their outstanding play after Ethan Reiter returned two punts for touchdowns in the first quarter.
Dorn led the strong defense with seven tackles, one sack and one and a half tackles for loss.
Dike-New Hartford is coming off a huge 27-20 win over Aplington-Parkersburg last week that saw the offense gain 295 yards of offense. Quarterback Benton Bixby threw for 127 yards and one touchdown in the win.
Running back Jerek Hall rushed for 95 yards on 16 attempts with two touchdowns.
The Wolverine defense played well, getting two sacks on the Falcon quarterback and holding the Falcons to 262 yards of offense. Braxten Johnson led the way with nine and a half tackles. Johnson also had an interception that he returned for 49 yards.
The two teams have a long history with D-NH holding the 6-2 advantage. Last year, the Wolverines beat the Cyclones 35-10 and Denver will be looking for revenge.
Janesville (1-6) vs Clarksville (3-3) 7 p.m.
The Wildcats welcome the Indians from Clarksville to Jack Bold Field for the homecoming matchup this year.
Last week against Riceville, the Wildcats lost a close one, 44-36. Keegan Eastman continued his outstanding senior season with 184 rushing yards and 80 passing yards. Eastman rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another.
Dane Appleby was second on the team with 77 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Eastman led the defense as well with 11.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Indians are coming off a loss to Turkey Valley last week, 44-32.
MaKade Bloker led the team with 118 rushing yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Eli Schmidt threw for only 20 yards, but rushed for 108 and two touchdowns.
Connor Tesone led the defense with 10 tackles.
Janesville has won the last seven meetings, including a 48-20 win last year.
Tripoli (5-1) vs Turkey Valley (4-1) 7 p.m.
The Panthers are coming off a big 62-24 win over West Central last week and they will have another tough test when they welcome the Trojans from Turkey Valley for senior night on Friday.
Last week against the Blue Devils, Rowan Carlson continued to dominate with 133 passing yards and two touchdowns as well as 253 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Bryce Schroeder led the team with 69 receiving yards while Giles Cowell and Oakley Semelroth both hauled in receiving touchdowns.
Carlson also led the defense with 12 tackles including one and a half tackles for loss.
Turkey Valley is coming off a 44-32 win over Clarksville last week. Oliver Schmitt was the main contributor on offense with 174 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Noah Hanson threw for 62 yards and rushed for 80 with a touchdown.
Turkey Valley won the only meeting between the two schools last year, 46-12.
Wapsie Valley (4-2) vs North Tama (1-5) 7 p.m.
The Warriors are looking to continue their strong season after a 48-24 win over South Winneshiek last week.
Traeton Sauerbrei led the way with 217 yards on only eight carries with three touchdowns. Braden Knight also rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on the way to the Warriors rushing for 441 yards.
Quarterback Casey O’Donnell threw for only 28 yards and no touchdowns.
On defense, Mason Harter and Aiden Shannon led the way with nine tackles each. Harter also had three and a half tackles for loss and two sacks.
North Tama is coming off a close 26-20 loss to BCLUW last week. Quarterback Kolt Knaack threw for 127 yards and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Gavin Rausch led the way with eight and a half tackles and one tackle for loss.
Wapsie Valley won last year’s game 14-0 to extend their historical lead to 5-2.