Area schools are celebrating homecoming week, capped off with a football game on Friday night.
Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0) vs Waterloo East (0-4)
The Go-Hawks avenged their 14-6 loss last season to West Delaware with a 42-7 thumping of the Hawks last week.
W-SR was able to get the ball to nearly everyone on the offense with three people having multiple touchdowns.
Asa Newsom finished the game with one receiving touchdown for 45 yards and a kick return touchdown for 79 yards to open the second half.
Cole Marsh had his best game of the season, passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns, one to Newsom and the other to Robert Poyner. Marsh completed 61% of his passes with a 17.1 average.
McCrae Hagarty rushed for 87 yards, his first game this season under 100 yards, and two touchdowns. Hagarty’s longest run was a 25-yard rush for a touchdown.
Waterloo East is coming off their fourth straight loss to start the season. Last week they lost 18-6 to Des Moines North.
Trojan quarterback Landen Sewell passed for 160 yards on a 50% completion rate and one touchdown.
The Go-Hawks have won the last two meetings, including last year’s 43-15 victory. Hagarty rushed for 100 yards on three attempts, including two touchdowns.
Denver (2-2) vs Central Springs (2-2)
The Cyclones are looking to break their two game losing streak on homecoming against Central Springs.
Last week against Aplington-Parkersburg, the Cyclones failed to score a point, losing 21-0. Denver had two fumbles and an interception against the Falcons and they will look to clean it up against the Panthers.
Ethan Schoville rushed for 122 yards but lost a fumble on the goal line early in the third quarter. The 122 yards extended his team lead to 451 yards on the season.
The Panthers are coming off a 35-21 win over East Marshall last week. Central Springs running back Rory Prazak rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns last week. Quarterback Carter Crum threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns on a 57% completion rate.
Denver has won the last two games in the last two years by a combined score of 85-0.
Last year, Schoville rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Tye Bradley will look to improve from last year’s game where he threw for only 19 yards but rushed for 81 and two touchdowns.
Janesville (1-4) at Turkey Valley (2-1)
The Wildcats nearly pulled off a 24-point comeback over Kee last week but came up just short, losing 48-34.
Keegan Eastman had a standout game, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdown passes to running back Dane Appleby. Eastman also led the team in rushing yards with 101 yards and two more touchdowns.
On defense, Eastman led the team once again with 10 tackles.
Appleby, normally a running back, stepped into more of a receiving role with all the injuries and finished with 147 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The Trojans are coming off a 62-14 win over Riceville last week. Quarterback Noah Hanson threw for 37 yards but rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Oliver Schmitt rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown.
The teams have split the last two games, with Turkey Valley winning last year 28-22.
Eastman stepped into the starting quarterback role in this game last year and threw for 120 yards and three touchdowns.