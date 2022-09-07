Week three brings chances to go 3-0 for Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver. Wapsie Valley will look to go 2-1 on the season and Janesville will have another tough game against an area opponent.
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) vs. Webster City (1-1)
The Go-Hawks dominated their game against Crestwood last week, winning 35-0.
Starting quarterback, Cole Marsh, had his breakout game for W-SR, throwing for three touchdowns and scrambling in for another.
Marsh had touchdown throws to Kellen Pugh, Tyler Gayer and Simon Ott. The throws were 17 yards, 11 yards and 10 yards respectively.
McCrae Hagarty had the other touchdown, a 1-yard plunge, to bring his season total to two. Hagarty had 122 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
Gayer led the way with eight total tackles last week. Asa Newsom is the team leader with 13.5 tackles on the season.
Webster City is coming off a 54-0 win over Boone last week. The Lynx’s Jaxson Cherry was a force in the ground game, finishing with 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Skylar Scott led the defense with five tackles and two sacks.
The Go-Hawks and Lynx have split the last six games against each other, each team going 3-3. In last year’s game, the first since 2013, W-SR won 31-14. Newsom and Hagarty combined for 117 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Denver (2-0) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1)
Denver jumped out to a 2-0 record with a 42-7 win over Union.
Ethan Schoville was the driving force behind the Cyclone offense, finishing with 176 yards and five touchdowns.
Evan Dorn scored the other touchdown, a 10-yard rush, with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Tye Bradley threw for 52 yards and rushed for another 39 yards.
On defense, Evan Dorn had eight-and-a-half tackles with a sack.
Schoville is the team leader in rushing yards and touchdowns with 273 yards and six touchdowns. Bradley has 151 passing yards on a 42% completion rate. Dorn is the leading tackler with 16 tackles.
The Cougars are coming off a 13-0 loss to North Fayette Valley. Davis Van Sickle had 44 passing yards on a 56% completion rate. Kade Mitchell had 27 yards on the ground to lead the team. Jesse Jones had the most tackles on the team, finishing with eight tackles and a sack.
Denver has won the last four games by a combined score of 145-13. Last year, Schoville had 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Schoville also had 69 receiving yards from Bradley. Bradley finished with 137 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Janesville (1-2) at Tripoli (2-0)
Janesville dropped their second straight game against West Central to move to a 1-2 record.
Keegan Eastman finished the game with 68 passing yards and 123 rushing yards. Eastman had one passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown as well.
Dane Appleby finished with 69 rushing yards on 14 attempts and a touchdown.
Jack Lindeman and Eastman both finished with seven-and-a-half tackles.
Tripoli is coming off a big 58-16 win over Riceville. The game was called off with 8:58 left in the third quarter.
Rowan Carlson has been dominant this year in both the ground and air game. Carlson threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 75% completion. On the ground, Carlson had 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Janesville has won two out of the last three meetings including last year’s 34-14 win.
Wapsie Valley (2-1) at Grundy Center (2-0)
The Warriors game against Nashua-Plainfield was cut short due to lightning after the third quarter, giving Wapsie Valley the 41-6 win.
Casey O’Donnell led the way with 153 passing yards on a 75% completion rate with three touchdowns. O’Donnell also had 50 yards on the ground.
Traeton Sauerbrei found the end zone twice on the ground, finishing with 20 rushing yards.
Andrew Westphal, Braden Knight and Mason Harter each hauled in a touchdown reception. Westphal led the team with 88 receiving yards, with a long of 52 yards.
On defense, Dawson Schmit led the team in tackles with five total.
Grundy Center is coming off a 17-14 win over Dike-New Hartford. Quarterback Colin Gordon led the way with 175 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Clay Saak finished the game with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.
Grundy Center has won the last two matchups, 35-0 and 17-14.