The playoffs are finally here for teams in the lower classes and the march to the UNI Dome has begun while Waverly-Shell Rock has one final test before postseason play.
Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0) at Decorah (3-5)
Waverly-Shell Rock will be looking to complete a perfect regular season when they travel to Decorah to take on the Vikings.
In last week’s game, the second ranked Go-Hawks took down Western Dubuque, 35-14. McCrae Hagarty shined with 233 rushing yards and four touchdowns, most of which came in the second half. Asa Newsom had 134 rushing yards and one touchdown on just six rushes.
Cole Marsh only threw for 3 yards, but rushed for 32 on eight attempts. The Go-Hawks finished the night with 438 rushing yards as a team.
Simon Ott was a wrecking ball on defense, leading the team with eight tackles, a sack and three tackles-for-loss. Newsom and Hagarty both had seven-and-a-half tackles to tie for second on the team.
Decorah is coming off a big win over Waterloo East, 45-6. In that game, quarterback Brady Stille led the team in both passing and rushing yards, with 90 and 87 respectively. Stille also threw for two touchdowns. The Vikings ran all over the Trojans, gaining 292 yards on the ground.
Decorah also had a punt return for a touchdown.
Brady Benzing led the team in tackles with seven.
The Vikings hold the advantage in all-time record, 10-7, but W-SR has beat Decorah twice the last two years. Hagarty rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in last year’s 26-7 win.
Denver (6-2) at Columbus Catholic (5-3)
The Cyclones will travel the short distance to Waterloo for its first round playoff matchup against the Sailors.
Denver won its regular season finale against South Hardin last week, 43-26. Ethan Schoville rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Tye Bradley was second on the team with 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Bradley only threw the ball six times for 93 yards and had one touchdown pass to Ethan Reiter.
Evan Dorn continued to play solid on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 11.5 tackles, one sack and one tackle-for-loss.
The Sailors closed out its season with a 35-7 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Tripoli (6-2) vs Central City (7-1)
Tripoli will be looking to continue its strong play in the first round of 8-man playoffs against Central City.
The Panthers beat Springville in the final regular season game, 46-6. Tripoli’s star player, Rowan Carlson did not play, but that didn’t matter as McKoy Nuss and Daniel Comer stepped up with 126 combined passing yards and two touchdowns.
Bryce Schroeder led the team with 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Nuss also contributed 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Oakley Semelroth caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the win. Schroeder led the defense with nine tackles and one sack.
Central City is coming off a 44-26 win to end its regular season 7-1. Quarterback Jaydon Hanson threw for 88 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 21 yards and one touchdown.
Aiden Klostermann led the team in rushing with 127 yards and three touchdowns.
This will be the first time that Tripoli and Central City are facing off.
Wapsie Valley (6-2) vs Saint Ansgar (5-3)
The Warriors will be looking to continue its win streak with the first round of playoffs against Saint Ansgar.
Last week, the Warriors beat BCLUW 52-6 to close the regular season.
Casey O’Donnell threw for 120 yards and four touchdowns in the win. O’Donnell also rushed for 13 yards.
Braden Knight led the team in rushing with 161 yards and one touchdown. Knight also had 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Saint Ansgar closed its regular season with a 54-6 win over Lake Mills.
Tate Meyer rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Carson Sparrow threw for 44 yards and two touchdowns on three attempts.
The Saints won the only previous meeting in 2016, 28-10.