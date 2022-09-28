With playoffs just a few weeks away, the area teams are vying for playoff position.
Waverly-Shell Rock (5-0) at Marion (2-3)
The Go-Hawks are coming off an impressive 56-0 rout of Waterloo East on homecoming night. Waverly-Shell Rock only allowed 71 yards of total offense from the Trojans including negative 6 yards rushing and two takeaways. McCrae Hagarty returned a fumble 1 yard for a touchdown and Jack Wilson intercepted a pass from Ke’Andre Owens.
On offense, the Go-Hawks continued to spread the wealth with six different people scoring touchdowns. Tyler Gayer, Asa Newsom, Robert Poyner, Ethan Bibler and Hagarty all found the end zone with rushing touchdowns and Benny Ramker hauled in a receiving touchdown.
Cole Marsh threw for 167 yards on a 45% completion rate with two touchdowns, one to Newsom and the other to Ramker. The two touchdown passes equalled out to 104 yards alone, both throws over 50 yards.
Newsom and Hagarty both led the defense with five tackles and a combined four-and-a-half tackles for loss.
Marion is coming off a 42-7 loss to Western Dubuque last week. Running back Alex Mota was the only Wolf to find the end zone on a rushing touchdown.
The Wolves rushed for 219 yards but allowed the Bobcats to gain 396 offensive yards.
The Go-Hawks and Wolves have only played each other once, last year, where W-SR came away with the 42-0 win. In last year’s win, Hagarty rushed for 68 yards and one touchdown. Newsom led the defense with six-and-a-half tackles and he also pitched in with 42 rushing yards.
Denver (3-2) vs East Marshall (0-5)
Last week, the Cyclones got back in the win column after dropping two straight games.
Ethan Schoville was able to run all over the Panther defense with 184 rushing yards and four first half touchdowns. Backup quarterback, Jaxon Sanderson, also pitched in with two rushing touchdowns in the second half. Overall, the Cyclones rushed for 420 yards as a team with seven rushing touchdowns.
On defense, Isaac Larson led the way with nine-and-a-half tackles with two interceptions. Kasey Wirtjes pitched in with an interception of his own that was returned for 24 yards and led to a Cyclone touchdown.
Denver’s defense held the Panthers to just 161 yards of total offense with three takeaways.
East Marshall is coming off a tough 62-0 loss to Dike-New Hartford last week in which they only gained 50 yards of offense.
On defense, the Mustangs allowed 343 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
The Cyclones and Mustangs have played once in the past, a 48-0 win for the Cyclones last year.
In last year’s game, Schoville led the team in rushing with 124 yards and quarterback Tye Bradley threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Janesville (1-5) at Riceville (1-5)
The Wildcats dropped their fifth straight game to Turkey Valley last week 61-8. Janesville fell behind 40-0 after the first quarter and didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
Janesville allowed 261 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Riceville is coming off a 50-44 win last week, their first of the season. Quarterback Jack Adams threw for 144 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams in the history of the schools.