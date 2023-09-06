Going into week three of the season, the area teams are starting to get a good look at what this season can bring.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Bondurant-Farrar
The Go-Hawks’ final non-district game is this week and will conclude an absolutely brutal first three weeks of matchups.
Last week against the Lancers, Waverly-Shell Rock lost 56-28, but it was a breakout game for a few players.
Benny Ramker and Wesley Hubbard both tied some school records in the win. Hubbard threw for four touchdowns to tie the school record and Ramker caught two touchdown passes for 180 total yards. The touchdown receptions tied the record and Ramker was one yard away from tying the receiving yard record.
Cole Marsh also caught a touchdown and Gavin Stockdale caught the other.
Cole Thompson led the defense with five tackles including a tackle for loss and one sack.
The Bluejays rolled to an easy 40-0 win over Grinnell last week and they were led by star running back, Titus Cram. Cram rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Quarterback Jordan Rial currently sits in 19th place across all classes with 477 passing yards and four touchdowns.
The Go-Hawks won the last meeting in 2021, 36-0.
Denver at North Fayette Valley
The Cyclones are 2-0 on the year and it has been done mostly on the ground.
Denver beat their rival Wapsie Valley last week 39-18 and the team rushed for 270 yards.
Micah Grier led the way with 208 yards with three touchdowns and Jaxon Sanderson added another touchdown on the ground.
Sanderson threw for 72 yards and a touchdown to Keaton Rothmeyer.
Rothmeyer also added an interception return for a touchdown in the second half.
While the TigerHawks are 0-2 on the season, their losses are to Independence and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Decklyn Heins threw for 126 yards in the loss and Ayden Turner rushed in two touchdowns with 69 yards.
Cael Reichter grabbed five catches for 68 yards to lead the team.
Denver won the last meeting, 29-7 back in 2019.
Janesville at Clarksville
It’ll be a battle of the undefeated 8-player teams in Butler County on Friday night.
Janesville is coming off a convincing 54-20 win last week over GMG. Dane Appleby ran all over the Wolverine defense with 235 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He also threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns, both to Trevor Forey.
Forey caught all three completed passes for 84 yards.
The Indians are rolling through the first three weeks of the season and sit at a perfect 3-0.
Last week against Dunkerton, Clarksville didn’t attempt a single pass and opted to rely solely on the run game.
It was a good choice because they rushed for 309 team yards with MaKade Bloker leading the team with 169 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Backer added another 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Bloker was also a star on special teams with one kick return for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The Indians won last year’s game, 50-0.
Wapsie Valley vs South Winneshiek
Homecoming is already here for Wapsie Valley and they will see South Winneshiek.
Last week against Denver, it was a balanced offensive affair for Wapsie. Hunter Curley rushed for 122 yards and Kanan Decker rushed for 82 and a touchdown while throwing for 33 yards and a touchdown.
The one pass was completed to Ian Buzynski, who also had a kick return for a touchdown.
South Winn battled against North Butler last week, but fell just short 22-14.
Brady Ohrt and Braiden Todd combined for just 18 passing yards in the loss. Kyle Kuboushek rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown. Ohrt added 66 yards and a touchdown with a 55 yard scramble.
Wapsie Valley won last year’s meeting, 48-0.
Tripoli at Central Elkader
The Panthers and Warriors are struggling in the first part of the season with both teams sitting at 0-2.
Last week Tripoli had a game they would like to forget, a 78-0 loss to No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Drew Urbanek threw for 26 yards in his first taste of varsity action.
Hayden Loftsgard rushed for 31 yards and he also caught three passes for 18 yards.
Central Elkader also had a big loss to Don Bosco.
Kale Doeppke was the main offensive cog in the Warrior machine as he led the team in passing yards and rushing yards. He threw for 44 yards, all to Braxton Bormann, and he rushed for 18 yards.
Tripoli won the last meeting, 68-8 back in 2017.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Oelwein
The Cougars are rolling through the first two weeks and sit at a good 2-0.
Against North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fred won 27-14. In the win, Davis Van Sickle threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Noah Henderson was strong in the run game with 108 yards. He also caught a pass for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Jaxon Willems caught five passes for two touchdowns to lead in that category.
The Huskies are 0-2 on the year after a loss to Jesup, 20-6 last Friday.
In the lost, Maddox Pattison only threw 11 passes for 42 yards. Caden Palmer caught two of those passes for just 12 yards to lead the team.
Pattison was the only touchdown scorer for Oelwein, with one on the ground.
The Cougars won the last game in 2015, 8-0.
Nashua-Plainfield at BCLUW
Nashua-Plainfield is playing some good football at the moment with two good wins.
Last week against North Tama in the 22-20 win, it was the ground game that got it done for the Huskies. As a team, they rushed for 295 yards, led by Titus Evans and Aiden Gelner.
The duo combined for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Evans led with 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Eli Kalainoff caught one pass for 26 yards to lead the team.
BCLUW lost a close game to AGWSR last week, 26-15.
Carson Wayman rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown and Cael Keller rushed for 40 with one touchdown to make up the scoring for the Comets.
The Huskies won last year’s game, 20-6.