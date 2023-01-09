Brynn Friedrich has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Bremer, Buchanan, Butler and Fayette counties in northern Iowa. She begins the position Jan. 3, 2023. As regional director, Friedrich will provide administrative leadership to county extension office staff and guidance to county extension councils.
Friedrich recently participated in an oversees professional leave program in Guayaquil, Ecuador, with the Central Rivers Area Education Agency as a classroom teacher, student evaluator, coach and professional development trainer for the staff. She is an adjunct instructor for postsecondary learners at Wartburg College. She has spent the bulk of her career teaching and training adults through consultation and leadership as a field supervisor for postsecondary learners, and as a special education teacher in Iowa and a preschool principal in Honduras. She and her family were organic vegetable producers, Friedrich’s Fresh Food, who contributed produce to food bank agencies for several years.