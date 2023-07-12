The Friends of CMH Foundation for Community Memorial Hospital is hosting its 3rd annual Corks for the Cause Fundraiser on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner.
The event features singer/songwriter Justin Goodchild. All proceeds help with upgrades to the Stryker power equipment used in the surgery department at CMH.
The event also consists of beer and wine tastings, local food trucks and a silent auction. Attendees receive a stemless wine glass for tastings and are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Guests under 21 are free but must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Instead of purchasing tickets, the community should register in one of several ways:
• Stop by CMH to pay by cash, check or credit card
• Call CMH at (563) 578-3275 to pay by credit card