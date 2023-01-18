Waterloo – Students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area who are interested in pursuing careers in health care are invited to apply for scholarships.
The Friends of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center established the scholarships to help support qualified students’ interest in a health-related field of study. Fifteen $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
To qualify, students must:
- Be a high school senior planning to enroll or a post-secondary student already enrolled in education to pursue a health-related career
- Reside within Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama counties
- Have a minimum 3.0 grade point average
- Demonstrate financial need
- Demonstrate community involvement
The application procedure provides more information on qualifications and application requirements.
Application materials are available to download at MercyOne.org/scholarship. Printed copies are also available in area school counselors’ offices or in person at MercyOne Waterloo Foundation (3421 W. 9th St. in Waterloo) and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation (515 College St. in Cedar Falls).
Submissions must be received by mail no later than March 1. Recipients will be announced in April.
Friends of Waterloo Medical Center and Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center provide scholarships to qualified applicants interested in pursuing health care, host fundraisers supporting the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation respectively, and volunteer with a variety of activities supporting each medical center.