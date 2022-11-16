Friends of the Family, a non-profit organization whose vision is “Everyone Has a Home” and understands housing is the solution to homelessness, announced that it has been selected to receive a $100,000 grant from the CUNA Mutual Group Foundation.

“This grant opportunity will have an incredible impact on helping us reach our 10-year vision of ending homelessness in our community,” said Ben Brustkern, Executive Director of Friends of the Family. “We are grateful to have CUNA Mutual’s support in bringing our vision to life.”