Friends of the Family, a non-profit organization whose vision is “Everyone Has a Home” and understands housing is the solution to homelessness, announced that it has been selected to receive a $100,000 grant from the CUNA Mutual Group Foundation.
“This grant opportunity will have an incredible impact on helping us reach our 10-year vision of ending homelessness in our community,” said Ben Brustkern, Executive Director of Friends of the Family. “We are grateful to have CUNA Mutual’s support in bringing our vision to life.”
This grant will allow Friends of the Family to provide more opportunities for rapid rehousing and permanent housing for families experiencing homelessness in our 27-county services region. The funds will also support the Housing Navigator position. This position assists with landlord engagement and mediation, housing searches, tenant rights training, and progressive engagement. Thus, allowing the organization to expand outreach services in the communities we serve to ensure everyone is connected to opportunities for housing.
Since 1967, the CUNA Mutual Group Foundation has invested more than $43 million into the communities it lives in and serves. The Foundation is a registered 501©(3) organization and serves as the philanthropic arm of CUNA Mutual Group. Efforts of the Foundation center around building equity in the communities it lives in and serves with a focus on three areas of greatest need to help address the racial and socioeconomic disparities that exist in our communities – and, most importantly, that often prevent people from getting ahead financially. These are economic security, education, and emergency aid.
“At CUNA Mutual Group we believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone,” says CUNA Mutual Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Sharina Sallis. “For everyone to have access to a brighter financial future, certain basic needs like housing, have to be met. Friends of the Family helps people meet that need and we are proud to partner with them.”