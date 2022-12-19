The Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Library will be held at the Waverly Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by the regular monthly meeting. Business includes election of the Board officers and approval of the 2023 Budget.
Thanks go to the many patrons of the library who contributed to the Friends’ support of library programs by joining or by purchasing “gently used” books and other media. This support in 2022 reached almost $20,000. In 2021, this amount was almost $15,000, after several years of steady growth.