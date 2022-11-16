The Friends of the Waverly Public Library invite you to join us as a vital partner! Support from the Friends’ group funds a variety of library enrichment activities, programs, and new materials. The membership dues, book sales from Another Look (the used bookroom), and donations provide financial support for the enrichment of the community that the library strives to maintain.
Friends is turning 40 at the start of the 2023 membership campaign! In 1983, a group of community-minded Waverly residents organized Friends of the Waverly Public Library. They were forward thinking and formed a nonprofit corporation as a way to support, supplement, and enhance library facilities and services. They moved past a maintenance budget to take a progressive role in expanding services to meet the library’s ever-changing needs. Friends is thankful to those volunteers and their vision and intend to carry on that mission for many years to come. The Friends’ Board is made up of community volunteers who meet monthly to discuss library needs and help plan library events and activities, working closely with library staff to provide support that goes beyond what the library can do with its own resources. Friends’ members are welcomed and encouraged to attend the Friends’ Board meetings which are held at 10:30 am on the second Tuesday of each month at the library.