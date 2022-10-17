I’m a walker. At my age I need to keep moving, but neither exercise machines nor running work for me anymore. And so I walk.
One day in late September, I drove to the edge of the Cedar River and walked the parkway path, south from the fire station almost to Southeast Elementary School and back. Along the way I took a good look at the new Hatala painting, celebrating the Rock Island Line, decorating the north end of the historic weigh station (it’s a handsome piece of work — go see it if you haven’t).
When I walk, I set an app on my cell phone to record my progress. I aim for at least 4,000 steps. I got that many on this hike. Afterwards, I stopped at Wartburg and walked to the Konditorei, hoping to buy some snacks for afternoon tea with my wife. When I arrived at the door of the library coffee shop, however, I realized my billfold was missing. Panic ensued. Hadn’t I brought it with me? Had I been driving illegally, without my license?
I returned to the river and re-walked the entire path. Afterwards, I had accumulated almost 9,000 steps (and my muscles definitely knew it). Alas, there was no billfold lying anywhere. I drove home, my panic morphing into dread. I searched the house diligently — every nook and cranny where a billfold could have been left by accident. I even checked the garage floor underneath the car, the basement and the garden shed. It was nowhere to be found.
I was mulling how best to do damage control when the phone rang. It was the Waverly Public Library. Another walker, who I will call Dan (not his real name), had found my billfold and noticed I had a library card. He called the library. The librarian called me with his number. I phoned him. He invited me to come and pick up what I had lost.
On the way there, I wondered if some or any of the cash would still be in my billfold. When he handed it over, I discovered that nothing was missing. I offered him a reward. He refused. I asked him how long he’d lived in Waverly. He told me he previously had lived in the Third Ward, in a house severely damaged by “the great Waverly flood of 2008.”
I often keep in my car copies of a book I wrote in 2009, about that natural catastrophe. I offered Dan a complimentary copy of “A River Rising.” He was happy to accept it. He was also happy to tell me more about himself. A long-time resident of Waverly, he now lives safely out of the flood zone. His political leanings (I could tell from glancing about his tidy dwelling) are not mine.
At that moment, standing in his living room, differences and divergent opinions didn’t seem to make any difference whatsoever. What struck me about Dan was his unassuming nature, his comfortable conversational style, the kindness he had shown to me, and his honesty. Clearly a person of integrity, he struck me as someone who would be happy to be your friend — or, in the jargon of a previous political campaign, “the sort of person with whom you’d want to have a beer.”
Back home, with my billfold safely tucked away in its proper place, I began to reflect on what might have happened, had someone less scrupulous and benevolent than Dan picked up what I had lost. I would have been tasked with replacing my driver’s license; stopping payment on two credit cards; changing account numbers at a bank and a credit union; and applying for a new library card.
That day I had my eyes opened. I learned to be more careful about where I stash my billfold when I’m out walking. I learned not to jump too quickly to conclusions about other people. And I made an acquaintance — a good one — through a visit I would otherwise never have had.
All in all, my day had gone from bad to good. In fact, it ended better than it had started. The irony is, both Dan and I are Wartburg graduates — and he found my billfold lying in the grass, on the Wartburg College campus.
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.