Rock Island Mural

This mural greets hikers on the South Cedar Walking Trail.

I’m a walker. At my age I need to keep moving, but neither exercise machines nor running work for me anymore. And so I walk.

One day in late September, I drove to the edge of the Cedar River and walked the parkway path, south from the fire station almost to Southeast Elementary School and back. Along the way I took a good look at the new Hatala painting, celebrating the Rock Island Line, decorating the north end of the historic weigh station (it’s a handsome piece of work — go see it if you haven’t).

Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.