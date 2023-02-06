The Djoumessi family wrestling tree takes it roots over 6,500 miles away to the African country of Cameroon.
Alain Djoumessi came to America in 1999 on an athletic scholarship to wrestle at North Idaho college where he was an All-American in 2001, his final year at North Idaho.
After two years there, Alain found his home at Wartburg College.
“I wrestled for Wartburg in 2001,” Alain said. “After I graduated from Wartburg, I got into coaching soon after that.”
During his time at Wartburg Alain was a part of the record breaking 2003 national championship team that set the team scoring record with 166.5 points and was later inducted into the wrestling hall of fame in 2016.
The Knights had every member of the team achieve All-American status and Alain finished in third at 197 pounds that season.
“It was awesome,” Alain said. “Just to be a part of that group of guys was great. It was probably the best team to ever walk into the wrestling room at Wartburg. The gym was so balanced. I feel like our number two team could’ve placed well at the national level that season.”
Alain’s younger brother, Romeo, came to America around that time as well and made an instant splash for the Go-Hawks in his first season.
In Cameroon, the Djoumessis had a lot of experience in Olympic style wrestling, but not so much in folkstyle, the type used in high school competitions, but this didn’t stop Romeo his first season.
“Watching him grow has been amazing,” Alain said. “He moved here with Olympic wrestling experience, but none in folkstyle. He had a short amount of time to adjust to that and make an impact and that’s what he did.”
After moving to W-SR, Romeo had to sit for 90 days before he was eligible for the Go-Hawks. In his first match, Romeo came into districts with no previous competition in America and he was given the top seed in his weight class despite that.
“He had only been wrestling folkstyle for three or four months at that point,” Alain said. “He qualified for state that year, but he got caught in some penalties from not having a whole lot of experience. He came back the next year and dominated. Being able to coach my little brother in Waverly’s first state championship was a great experience.”
It seemed like for Kiara, Alain’s daughter, that wrestling came as naturally as anything else for her.
“She was pretty much born into wrestling,” Alain said. “It was one of those things that when I went coaching she would come along. After practice, she would be on the mat rolling around and it was something that she was exposed to at such a young age and she fell in love with it.”
Like W-SR head coach Josh Meier, Alain never pushed Kiara towards wrestling, but rather it came as a love of the sport for Kiara.
“I never asked her, she just wanted to do it,” Alain said. “She always said to me that she wanted to wrestle, she wanted to be a part of this. I was unsure about it at first, but after seeing her abilities I gave up and said, ‘let’s do this.’”
With Kiara getting into wrestling so young, there were challenges that Alain and Kiara faced in getting the type of competition that was needed to improve her game.
“It was hard to find people to wrestle with her,” Alain said. “She’s probably one of the oldest girls in the program. She started when there wasn’t any girls. She was wrestling boys. She actually wrestled against Ryder Block and Ethan Bibler in one tournament when they were in second grade.”
Kiara qualified for the inaugural state tournament at 140 pounds with an undefeated record and a number three seed in the tournament.
Alain has been there every step of the way this season in Kiara’s corner.
“I’m just proud,” Alain said. “I’m proud that she’s a role model for her younger sister and any girl within the community. We have a large community of girl wrestlers, 50 to 55 girls from K to 12 that wrestle. Just her showing and competing at that level is a huge influence on these girls.”
With Alain’s extensive college experience, third place twice at the national championships for Wartburg, the advice that trickles down to Kiara is extensive, but simple at the same time.
“I tell her that it’s just another day and another competition,” Alain said. “She can’t stress about it and perform like she’s performed all year long. Being able to tell not only her, but the other kids about the things I’ve done has been a great motivator because I tell them that they can go out and do the same things now. It makes it easier for them to believe it when it’s a story that I’ve lived.”
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union uses the phrase “Iowa Girl” to describe the athletes that participate and who are trailblazers in their respective sports. Kiara faced many challenges while being a young girl wrestler, but she overcame them all to be a true “Iowa Girl.”
“She didn’t get to wrestle with many girls at first,” Alain said. “She would roll around with the boys at that age. It’s so different now because we have girl only tournaments now and she didn’t have that opportunity. It was either she goes into the room, gets beat up by the boys and quit or stick it out and hopefully someday another girl will come around and she won’t feel so lonely being the only girl in the room.”
Kiara dominated throughout her time at the state championship, coming away with four wins by fall and another by decision.
After the championship was won, Kiara ran over to her dad in the coaches corner and put him in a headlock.
“We’re just buds,” Kiara said. “Sometimes he gets on me because I’m a messy person and he gets on me for a lot of things, but wrestling isn’t one of those things. He might remind me to go to a practice or to work harder. He’s just a chill guy and that transferred over to me because I’m level headed and a chill kind of person.”