Running is one of the biggest parts of Jason Milke’s life.
He not only is the head coach of Waverly-Shell Rock’s girls cross country team, but he also runs every day himself.
Milke ran over 100 miles this summer, the number that he encourages everybody on the team to try and reach. Whether on his own, or with his team, running is a part of Milke’s DNA.
However, it wasn’t always this way.
Milke was a four sport athlete in high school. Not one of those sports, however, was cross country.
“Cross country was one of those things that as I got older I really kicked myself for never trying in high school,” Milke said. “My mom really wanted me to run cross country my senior year, but I stuck with football, believe it or not. I was six feet, 145 pounds soaking wet, but my heart was set on football.”
Milke played football, wrestling, soccer and ran track at Cedar Rapids Xavier. It took until his senior year of high school for him to realize how much he enjoyed running.
“I would be running with a group of guys for track and field and I realized ‘Oh, I actually enjoy doing this and pushing your body to the limit,’” said Milke.
Although Milke thought much of competitive running at an early age, he has since adopted himself into the distance running community. He began to train for local organized runs soon after high school.
He then graduated to doing half-marathons, and eventually was doing full marathons. Milke has now ran in five including two in Duluth, one in each Chicago, Cedar Rapids and Green Bay.
As his enthusiasm for running grew, so did his interest in coaching.
Milke was hired as a teacher at W-SR in 2015 and immediately got involved with helping with cross country, a sport that he had no previous experience with.
“I learned a lot about what cross country was in those first couple years as someone who had never been around it before,” Milke said. “I’m still learning stuff about it as I continue to coach.”
Now with years of running experience under his belt, the best piece of advice Milke could give to any runner is to just keep going.
“One thing I always tell the girls is just keep moving forward,” Milke said. “There is always that temptation to walk, and your mind is telling you that ‘you got to give up’ and ‘this is too hard.’ If you keep moving forward, you can break that habit of wanting to give up.”
For Milke, the best part about coaching is the relationships he can build with his runners both in season, and out of season.
“Every year around Christmas time I always send messages out to the girls I coach to meet on a certain day and do a short run, and then afterwards we’ll have some cookies or some type of snack. It’s always fun to see them text back to say they’ll be there and they always look forward to that,” recounted Milke.
The relationships with his runners extend beyond their days as athletes. Some former runners have messaged Milke for help with training for runs or marathons.
“Every once and a while I will get a text saying ‘Hey Milke, could you write me up a plan for an upcoming half-marathon or a marathon.’ I love hearing that they are still running and having a blast doing it,” Milke said.
Milke has been taking a hiatus from running as he nurses a stress fracture in his foot, a common injury that can occur in long-distance running. Although he has had to put ideas of a marathon or other races on the shelf, he is hoping to be out running soon, either with friends, or with his team.