Music brought Derrick and Lia Snead together at Savannah State University in Georgia in 2002. In 2023, music brought both of them to Bremer County.
Lia is the new Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music at Wartburg College in Waverly and Derrick teaches middle and high school band in the Tripoli school district.
Lia's music journey took her all across the country from New York to Georgia and even Illinois, but music wasn't what she started off in.
"I was actually pre-med when I first started so it took me a while to get my Bachelor's degree when I transferred [to Armstrong State, now Georgia Southern University]," Lia said. "I grew up in New York and I met Derrick at Savannah State and we both transferred to Armstrong State where we both got out music education degrees.
"I then taught in Savannah for three years and then I got my masters in conducting at Northern Illinois University and then went back to Georgia to teach. I went to the University of South Carolina for my doctorate. I only taught high school bands in public schools when I taught."
For Derrick, playing in the band at his father's church was where he discovered his love for music.
"The first instrument that I ever played was the drums for the band at my father's church," Derrick said. "I've been in music all my life playing in church and went to public schools where I was in the band. I got the bulk of my teaching experience at my alma matter, Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah.
"Along the way I met Lia as band students and I've been doing it ever since. I feel like I'm lucky to make my career in something that I enjoy doing."
The story of any married couple differs from each person, and from Derrick's perspective, it was his personality that drew Lia in.
"We met in 2002 at band camp at Savannah State," Derrick said. "The director at the time introduced us since we were section leaders. Our teachers gave us a project to work on together and she says that she's the one that courted me since she put her number in my phone, and I guess I'll give her that. I've always been kind of shy when it comes to women and I was just focused on being a good student.
"My eyes weren't open to looking for a girl at the time and it's been a journey ever since. I put my spin on the story that it was who I was that made her make the first move. So really, who got who?"
They were married on June 14, 2018.
Lia's Jamaican heritage played a big role in her music journey, but more specifically, her grandmother and her experience at the Juilliard School in New York.
"I'm originally Jamaican and I'm first-generation American," Lia said. "The first time that my grandmother came here to go to Juilliard to play piano. Music has always been big in my family. I learned how to read notes before I knew how to read words.
"I was in band, but I wanted to be a surgeon and I loved science. I was in love with band, but not being a surgeon. I want my surgeon to love what they're doing, and not wanting to hurry up and get to band practice."
Lia and Derrick's journey to Iowa was actually not the original plan. Lia had accepted a position at another college before she ever heard back from Wartburg, but the experience at her interview changed her mind on the path the Sneads would be taking.
"This is actually a funny story," Lia said as she chuckled. "I had actually accepted another position. I had first heard about the job at Wartburg through an instrumental conducting group and I had applied, but I hadn't heard back and I went on other interviews that went really well.
"I had an offer roll in and I took it because I wasn't sure that I was going to hear back. I came into the interview just to see what was going on and by the end of the day, I thought, 'Man, I really want this job. This is an amazing place.' When they called me the next day, I looked at Derrick and said, 'Well I guess we are moving to Iowa.' This is an adjustment since I grew up in Queens and am a big time city girl."
The couple planned for Lia to pursue a career path at the college level while Derrick stayed in public schools.
While not originally what he interviewed for, the close-knit communities of Sumner, Fredericksburg and Tripoli set up an opportunity for Derrick.
"The first domino that had to fall was for Lia to get her job," Derrick said. "I was willing to drive up to an hour away and once she decided that's where she needed to be, I started looking for jobs. I sent an email to Sumner-Fredericksburg middle school looking for a job, but they had just hired somebody. He sent my information over to Tripoli and things went really well."
Lia will be conducting the wind ensemble, symphonic band while teaching some theory and methods courses, but her main duty at Wartburg is to conduct the two bands.
"Wartburg is really similar to Armstrong is terms of their music departments," Lia said. "Right after I got my bachelor's degree, I wanted to work at Armstrong. I had been praying and manifesting for a job like this and I guess that I just forgot to mention which state I wanted to be in."
For Derrick, the challenge of growing a band department is what has him most excited for his first year.
"The fact that it's a small, rural situation doesn't scare me," Derrick said. "I've never been a part of a big program and I always had to make do with what we had and make the best of that situation so I'm well aware of that struggle, for the lack of a better term. I like the close-knit, family atmosphere that they have there.
"I like that I'll get to know most of the students and that I get to teach them from the start of their instrumental music journey all the way to the end of 12th grade where I will hopefully pass them off to my wife at Wartburg. I like the fact that the principal is behind me and is going to support me and how far we can push the needle of this program."