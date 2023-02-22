With the inaugural girls high school wrestling season ending in Iowa, focus will shift towards other sports. However, for some Iowa girls this is not a season to forget.
Although the season is over, many high school girls’ careers are just beginning. A quick 20 miles north of Waverly at Nashua-Plainfield High School, Kylie Vance just finished the most important sports season of her young life.
“I used to hate the sport [wrestling],” Vance explained. “I got encouraged to do it, and now I literally love it so much.”
Vance, a sophomore on the Nashua-Plainfield girls wrestling team, in the first year of sanctioned Iowa girls wrestling, is also a first time state qualifier.
Vance qualified for the girls state championship wrestling meet on Jan. 27 placing third out of 11 girls in the 190-pound weight class in District 7 held at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She described this win as the highlight of her season.
“Winning the match to get to state,” she said. “That was a really big moment for me.”
At the state meet in Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, Vance entered the tournament seeded 25th, but lost her opening match to eighth-seeded Kaylee Nachtigal out of Spencer High School by a 2-0 decision. In the consolation bracket, Vance wrestled 24th-seeded Kaylee De Jong from Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley High School. Vance’s season ended here as she lost by a 4-2 decision.
Although competing in wrestling is new to Vance, the sport itself is not a foreign concept to the daughter of a wrestling family.
Both her father, Dominic Vance, and her brother, Kolbie Vance, wrestled, but it wasn’t until part way through the 2021-22 wrestling season that Kylie took the mat.
Vance had done all her schooling in Charles City up until this school year, and it was at Charles City High School where she was first invited to join a team.
“It was originally the people,” she said. “I like the team atmosphere and everything else that goes into it. During wrestling you push yourself to the limits you never knew that you had.”
On Jan. 12, 2022, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) voted to sanction girls wrestling as an official sport, becoming the 11th sanctioned girls sport in Iowa and the first addition since 2007 (bowling).
“I was at the arena when it was announced that it was sanctioned,” Vance said. “You know that you’re going to have to put in more effort. Before it was, ‘I know I’m going to state no matter what,’ but going into this season it was, ‘OK, well I have to work to get to that spot that I want’ and you have to want that spot.”
In the inaugural season, 2,386 girls competed in wrestling in the inaugural season, more than double the number of girls competing the season before sanctioning (1,023).
“I think it’s just going to keep getting bigger,” Vance said. “It will keep growing as girls encourage other girls to go out.”
Girls wrestling is not just growing in Iowa, but all over the country. There are 37 states in the United States with sanctioned girls wrestling along with numerous universities and colleges recognizing the sport, including 10 schools in Iowa.
Competing in sports is nothing new for Vance either. She participates in volleyball, track and softball on top of wrestling making her busy all year, however there is something different to her about wrestling.
“In other sports you don’t push yourself as hard as you do in wrestling,” Vance said. “Being able to push yourself during wrestling, then go into another season for a different sport, it’s just easy. The workouts just come easy to you because of how hard you pushed yourself during the wrestling season.”
Although new to wrestling, Vance did not hesitate to call wrestling her favorite sport.
Another bright spot when looking at Vance’s great season is that she is still only a sophomore and has two more years of eligibility. Vance finished the season with a record of 16-11, including her postseason matches. As good of a start to a career as it was, she still sees room to grow.
“I’d say, this offseason just working on wrestling all year round,” Vance explained. “Practicing and getting better at the things I’m not great at and putting in the effort to get where I want to be.”
Vance even has some aspirations towards wrestling post high school.
“I guess it depends, I would like to go somewhere for wrestling,” she said. “I think I could, but it’s not something where I’m saying, ‘Yeah, I would for sure want to go somewhere for wrestling,’ but if I got the opportunity to, I definitely would take it.”
The opportunity is there for her with schools like Wartburg, Grand View, and the University of Iowa all having women’s wrestling programs.
For Kylie Vance, she will start preparing for the track and field and softball seasons, but she won’t take her eyes off of wrestling. After going from a wrestling opposer to a wrestling enthusiast, she shared some words for those considering the growing sport.
“If somebody was thinking about doing it, just do it,” Vance said. “You only get the opportunity to do something once. If you don’t like it, you can quit, but I think trying out for a sport you want to do is a big thing. Wrestling really helps you in a lot of different aspects in life.”