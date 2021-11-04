Out of the depths I cry to you, O Lord!
O Lord, hear my voice!
Let your ears be attentive
to the voice of my pleas for mercy!
If you, O Lord, should mark iniquities,
O Lord, who could stand?
But with you there is forgiveness,
that you may be feared.
I wait for the Lord, my soul waits,
and in his word I hope;
my soul waits for the Lord
more than watchmen for the morning,
more than watchmen for the morning.
Psalm 130:1-6 (ESV)
If you are like me, you probably just skimmed that Bible passage above. But to track with what I am going to say below, take a moment to truly read the six verses above from Psalm 130. (I’ll be here when you get done.)
OK, done reading? Alright then, let’s talk.
This past Sunday, my church family (Riverwood Church) did something very different. We used Psalm 130 to guide our entire morning worship gathering. Why? Because a lot of people are hurting right now, echoing the first two verses of the psalm. Personally, I know way too many people going through marital struggles, parenting issues, work stress, school stress and mental health battles. (And this doesn’t even touch on the fact many people are still arguing about masks, vaccines, politics, CRT, and more.)
In fact, here’s how bad it is: The Bureau of Labor recently reported that, this past August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs. Some quit for the hope of finding a better paying job, but many quit simply due to burn out. In other words, people are tired and overwhelmed.
TikTok users are seeing this reality echoed in some of the videos playing on the platform. Over 70,000 TikTok videos currently use a soundtrack from Bo Burnham’s recent Netflix comedy special “Inside” that starts with him saying, “How we feelin’ out there tonight?” over a ’90s-sounding drum track, only to follow up with, “Haha, yeahhhhh… I am not feeling good.”
So, if you are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or overwhelmed, know you are not alone. What you are feeling isn’t an anomaly.
That’s where Psalm 130 could be helpful.
First, realize Psalm 130 is from the Bible, which Christians believe is holy. These holy words show a person crying out from rock bottom (“out of the depths”). So, it’s OK to feel lousy. This feeling isn’t a sign God hates you; it’s simply a sign you are human!
But then notice who the author cries out to. He doesn’t cry out to his social media circle. He doesn’t cry out for his mommy. He cries out to God, because, as we see in the rest of the verses, He trusts God.
“Now wait a second,” you might protest. “How can he trust (“wait for”) a God who has allowed him to fall into the depths?” Because he knows who God is and what God has done. The author recognizes he is marred by “iniquities” (sin), and yet God doesn’t hold that sin against him. Rather, because God is a merciful God, He forgives the psalmist. This forgiveness then leaves the author in awe of God (the modern way of saying he “fears” God), which leads him to willingly “wait for” the Lord.
If you are a Jesus follower, that means you recognize Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross was for the forgiveness of your sin. And that should leave you feeling like the psalmist – in awe of God, fully trusting Him!
Now, don’t take my words to mean you should not visit a doctor concerning your anxiety or depression. Your emotional state might be due to a chemical imbalance or a health issue. Also, when you cry out, it’s okay to cry out alongside a trusted friend or counselor who will love you, support you and listen.
But too often, in our personal crises, many of us leave God out of the healing equation. The psalmist reminds us it is wise to cry out to the One and Only God in the midst of our struggle, because He hears us and can be trusted to work in the right way at the right time.