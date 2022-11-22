It’s the week of Thanksgiving! As Americans prepare to eat turkey, visit family, watch football, and begin Christmas shopping, many Christians are turning to the Psalms. For many of the psalmists wrote songs chock full of “thanksgiving.”
Take Psalm 69:30 for instance:
“I will praise the name of God with a song;
I will magnify him with thanksgiving.”
This is exactly the type of Bible verse you would expect a pastor like me to use in a newspaper article about Thanksgiving. It’s the type of verse you’d expect to see on someone’s social media post laid over an inspiring photo of a Colorado mountain. You might even expect to see it on a mug or in the pages of a book written buy a Christian author.
But the one place you wouldn’t expect to see this verse is Psalm 69.
For you see, the psalmist, King David, starts his poem like this…
“Save me, O God!
For the waters have come up to my neck.
I sink in deep mire,
where there is no foothold;
I have come into deep waters,
and the flood sweeps over me.
I am weary with my crying out;
my throat is parched.
My eyes grow dim
with waiting for my God.”
But David doesn’t limit his desperate cries to those first three verses. Rather, what you just read is merely a prelude to the rest of the psalm. Continuing with verse 4, David moans and cries and laments and gripes, because He feels like the whole world is against him.
In fact, at the pinnacle of the psalm, in the first half of verse 29 (the verse right before the “thanksgiving” verse), David writes…
“But I am afflicted and in pain.”
I’ll just go ahead and say it: the first half of Psalm 69 is a bit of a downer. It isn’t the passage you hope to hear in church this coming Sunday. It isn’t the passage you memorize to help you feel good. Rather, it’s dark and uncomfortable.
That’s why you wouldn’t expect to see verse 30. It doesn’t fit. David is crying. He’s in emotional pain. And yet… there it is:
“I will praise the name of God with a song;
I will magnify him with thanksgiving.”
How does David do it? How does he give thanks to God in the midst of the emotional pain?
First, he clearly has a deep trust of God. While he wrestles with doubt, he ultimately doesn’t judge God’s love and presence based upon his circumstances.
But second, I believe David knows there is a power in giving thanks. When a person takes time to give thanks, their attention turns temporarily from themselves. As they do so, they begin to see some good amidst the bad. And suddenly, the bad doesn’t seem quite so awful. Like a beam of sunlight bursting through a storm cloud, gratitude sparks hope that the dark days will end and light will once again flood their soul.
If your life is going great right now, giving thanks will come easy this week. But if life has been hard as of late, know that at least one person in the history of the world went through some really hard times and took time to write a poem about it. Yet even in the midst of his pain, he still expressed thanks to a God who created him, loved him, and could come through for him. And that made all the difference.
