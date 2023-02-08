Every other November, America holds its biennial ritual of Election Day. For most positions on the ballot, voters have only two choices. They can either choose the Democratic candidate or the Republican candidate.
This seems very typical for American culture. We are a nation of “or.” Left or Right. Up or Down. Win or Lose. iPhone or Android. Hot or Cold.
I believe this “or” mentality bleeds into our human understanding of Jesus. Some argue that He was either Man or God, while others wrestle with whether He was fictional or real.
Even for those who believe Jesus was a real historical figure, they still approach His personality with an “or.” Some see Him as an example of kindness, such as when He fed the 5,000 in Luke 9. On the other side of the “or,” others claim Jesus was rude and closed-minded, such as when He taught on divorce in Matthew 5 or how He treated the Syrophoenician woman in Mark 7.
While I am not going to take time to argue for the historicity of Jesus, nor try to explain why I believe He was God in the flesh, I do want to look at the personality of Jesus. To do so, let me take you to the first chapter of the book of John, looking at verses 14 & 17:
“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” John 1:14, 17 (English Standard Version)
In my life, I have noticed most people are either Grace-oriented or Truth-oriented. They tend to either be the type of person who is quick to overlook an offense in order to show kindness. Or they tend to see life in black and white with a sense of right and wrong. The first person tends to be more emotionally driven. The second tends to be more factually driven. And just as I have done, we put people on this spectrum, seeing them as either full of grace or full of truth.
But look again at verses 14 and 17 in John 1 and notice: Jesus was not living in the “or.”
The Apostle John (who was probably Jesus’ best friend while on earth) described Jesus as being full of grace AND truth. The Son of God wasn’t simply on the grace side of the spectrum, showing kindness to people but overlooking the importance of truth. Nor was He on the truth side, trampling people with His divine knowledge of right and wrong. He was full of both Grace and Truth. He was living in the AND.
We see this in Luke 7 when a woman (assumed to be a prostitute) came to Jesus, drawn by His grace, yet crying with conviction over the life she was living. As the host of the dinner cast judgment upon the woman (as well as Jesus for allowing her to touch Him), Jesus forgives the woman, giving her grace, and yet not once did He downplay her sin, holding to truth.
We hear this “AND” in His teaching. We read about it in His interactions with all types of people. And yes, we even see it in His “rude” interaction with the Syrophoenician woman in Mark 7.
My hope for you is that you would first follow Jesus, making Him the center of your life. But then my hope is that as you follow Jesus, it would lead you to ask God to help you be like Christ toward people. If you are more Grace-oriented, ask God to give you a passion for the truth of the gospel. And if you are a Truth-lover, ask God to overwhelm you His heart for humanity. I think our world could use a few more people who will live like Jesus in the middle of the “AND.”