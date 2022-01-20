I had the opportunity this week to catch up with a friend I hadn’t seen in a while. As we talked, he shared that his dad wasn’t doing well. There were several things going on with Dad’s health, some of which caused him to lose his appetite. He said this had resulted in his father losing 50 pounds in only 3 months. And to make matters worse, Dad wasn’t drinking enough water either. When the doctor asked why, Dad replied, “Guess I’m just not hungry or thirsty.”
My friend said the doctor then insisted Dad needed food and water in order to help his body recover from the surgeries that were coming. But Dad resisted the advice, simply saying, “I just don’t feel like it.”
As my friend and I talked, I realized I was a bit like his dad at times. I may not be ignoring food and water to my detriment, but honest introspection says I have made the exact same excuse time after time.
Why do I not go to The W to do my swim workout? Because I don’t feel like it.
Why do I not stop reading Twitter to read my Bible? Because I don’t feel like it.
Why do I not put a pause in my schedule to spend time in prayer? Because I don’t feel like it.
While I realize God made humans with emotions (therefore, emotions can be a good thing), I have moments when I allow my decisions to be dictated by those emotions (which can be a bad thing). For instance, if I only workout when I feel like it, I’m not going to be as healthy as I desire. (I like ice cream a little too much!) There are clearly times when I need to do something because it is right, not because of how I feel.
At this point, you probably expect me to say, “So buck up and do the hard thing! Don’t just do what you ‘feel’ like doing. Do what you know you need to do to become the type of person you want to become.”
But I’m not going to do that. Instead, I’m going to tell you to look to Jesus.
Far too often, I’ve tried to “pull myself up by my bootstraps.” And yet, within a few weeks or even days (or even seconds!), I slip right back into ruled-by-emotion living. Clearly, I need something or someone else to help me.
As a Christ-follower who wants to “live like Jesus lived and love like Jesus loved,” I need to look to Jesus. How did He handle decisions in light of emotions?
I see Him in Matthew 4 being tempted to sin. Yet He did not give in to His feelings, but rather relied upon the Word of God.
I see Him in Mark 6 setting aside His desire to be alone to minister to the crowds. This required Him to rely upon His purpose as the Son of God.
And in Luke 22, I see Him sweating drops of blood at the anguish to come through the cross. Yet He did not “let this cup pass by.” Rather, He relied upon the plan of God.
You may not feel like going to church this Sunday. You may not feel like taking 5 minutes to read your Bible and pray today. You may not feel like reaching out to a friend or neighbor. You may not feel like volunteering at the monthly Food Panty.
But if you are a follower of Jesus, let me encourage you to take your feelings to Christ, asking His Spirit to help you rely upon God’s Word, Purpose, and Plan for you.