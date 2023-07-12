For the months of June and July, my church is considering some of the “one anothers” found in the New Testament. Did you know there are over 50 of these “one another” commands, telling followers of Jesus how to treat “one another”
Some are nice: “Serve one another.” (Galatians 5:13)
Some are inspiring: “Be devoted to one another.” (Romans 12:10)
Some are odd: “Admonish one another.” (Colossians 3:16)
But easily, the most famous of these commands is “Love One Another.”
In John 13:34-35, Jesus gives us this famous verse:
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:34-35 (ESV)
If you are familiar with the Bible, you probably skimmed that quote quickly, or even skipped it entirely. But if the Bible is new to you, you might have read those two verses slowly, then thought, “Wait, that was a NEW commandment?!?”
Well... yes. But not the way you think.
Back in Leviticus (written more than 1400 years before Jesus uttered this “new” command), God instructed the Jewish people to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18) So if you are thinking Jesus’ command was not “new” — you are sort of right. This idea of loving others had been around in Scripture for a millenium and a half.
What was new was Jesus’s next phrase. Here is John 13:34 again, but this time, notice the phrase that comes right after the “one another.” (In case it isn’t obvious, it’s the phrase in all caps screaming at you…)
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: JUST AS I HAVE LOVED YOU, you also are to love one another.” John 13:34 (ESV)
Previously, God told people to love others the way they love themselves, or the way they themselves would like to be loved. But how do you do this on the days you don’t like yourself or believe the lie that you aren’t worthy of love? When your “love bucket” is empty, it’s hard to love your neighbor as yourself.
But Jesus elevated it from loving others as you love yourself to loving others the way HE has loved us. And how did Jesus show His love for us? By putting us first and dying for our sins on the cross. His love wasn’t based on His circumstances or present view of self (although He had the healthiest view of self of anyone ever). His love was truly others-focused.
When you “love one another” with this kind of sacrificial, others-focused, gospel-centered love, you’ll discover your “love bucket” to be far deeper than you ever realized. And the people around you will be more drawn to you (and God!) than ever before.
So who can you love today, regardless of your present view of self?