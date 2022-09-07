I’ve been listening to The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson, a mammoth biography of Winston Churchill and the events surrounding London during WWII. One of Churchill’s friends and compatriots in the war was a man by the name of Frederick Lindemann. Prior to serving as an adviser to Churchill, Lindemann was a physicist, which earned him the nickname “the Professor.”

In his book, Larson describes The Prof as “a very binary man.” Larson then defines what this meant: “his friends could do no wrong, and his enemies could do no right.”