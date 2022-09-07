I’ve been listening to The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson, a mammoth biography of Winston Churchill and the events surrounding London during WWII. One of Churchill’s friends and compatriots in the war was a man by the name of Frederick Lindemann. Prior to serving as an adviser to Churchill, Lindemann was a physicist, which earned him the nickname “the Professor.”
In his book, Larson describes The Prof as “a very binary man.” Larson then defines what this meant: “his friends could do no wrong, and his enemies could do no right.”
Lindemann would have fit perfectly in 21st Century America, because Larson’s description of Churchill’s friend could be applied to many of our contemporary political, cultural, and religious leaders. The loudest voices in politics, social media, cable news and church life are creating imaginary checklists, and if someone doesn’t fit all of the items on the checklist, that person is the enemy and therefore needs to be fully and completely vilified.
Sadly, as our leaders go, so go the rest of us. I have been surprised to hear everyday people I have liked and respected suddenly say vicious things about certain individuals, whether famous or common. And what saddens me even further is some of these comments are made by people who claim to be followers of Jesus.
I believe a Jesus-follower should speak of their fellow humans in a far less “binary” way because of what the Bible teaches about humanity. The book of Genesis claims that when the Triune God created humans after creating everything else, He (the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) said to Himself, “Let us make mankind in our own image.” (Genesis 1:26-27)
This idea of the image of God being branded into humans is often referred to by the Latin phrase Imago Dei. Traditional, orthodox Christianity believes the Imago Dei means God shared some of His attributes with humans (intellect, personality, will, etc.) that He didn’t give to the rest of creation, thus giving humans great worth.
Two chapters later in Genesis, we read about the sin of Adam and Eve. This event distorted and marred the Imago Dei within them. But even though God’s image was shattered through their rebellion, it wasn’t erased. Which means all humans, even though they are born with a sin nature, still bear the image of God.
You and I are used to items losing value when they are broken. A folded Ty Cobb baseball card isn’t worth nearly as much as a pristine version. It is different, however, with the Imago Dei. The shattered image was of such immense value, Jesus was willing to die on the cross to purchase and redeem humans from the domain of darkness and sin.
If the perfect Son of God thought imperfect humans were worth dying for, shouldn’t we view our fellow humans with a certain level of dignity, regardless of their political alliance, skin color, economic level, cultural background, religious affiliation, and more?
My call for kindness does not mean we excuse the behavior of people who act out of the twisted Imago Dei within them. Criminals should still be held accountable for their crimes against their fellow image bearers. But perhaps our world would look different if our conversations were peppered with respect because the person we are talking about isn’t our enemy, but rather a person endowed with the Imago Dei.
I know it’s a pipe dream. But I’m going to do what I can to make my dream a reality.