Ever truly paid attention to the famous Yin & Yang symbol? It looks so simple — a circle with two curved teardrops inside. One drop is black; the other a nice balancing white. Each drop contains a smaller, equally innocent circle of the opposite color, making the teardrops look like one-eyed fish doing an underwater dance in their spherical aquarium.
While my eyes see a simple design in this famous symbol, others see much more. To them, Yin & Yang represents balance, a visible portrayal of the theory of the unity of opposites. It is claimed this balance is seen in the juxtaposition of light and dark, male and female, high and low, winter and summer, north and south, etc.
While the philosophy of Yin & Yang comes from ancient Chinese philosophy, I see many people in our modern era trying to bring this “balance” to their spiritual lives. They believe if they do enough good, it will offset any bad they have done in life, putting them back in the good graces of God.
However, I believe Christianity teaches that God doesn’t want you to “balance” your bad by doing some good. Why? Because He knows you can’t! The Scriptures teach in Isaiah 64:6 that even our good works (“righteous acts”) are like “filthy rags” to God. In other words, despite your best intentions, you can’t balance your bad (a.k.a. sin) with a bunch of good righteous deeds.
I don’t know about you, but I find that a bit depressing. If I can’t do a bunch of nice things to pay off any spiritual debt I have with God, what hope is there?
Thankfully, God did something about this problem. However, His solution doesn’t include simply offsetting your bad. Rather, He wants to obliterate your bad and replace it with His grace. And that’s where the cross of Christ comes in.
The Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 5:16…
“And the result of God’s gracious gift [of salvation] is very different from the result of [Adam’s] sin. For Adam’s sin led to condemnation [of all humankind], but God’s free gift [given through the death and resurrection of Jesus] leads to our being made right with God, even though we are guilty of many sins.” (Romans 5:16, New Living Translation with added clarifying notes)
Paul is saying that even though you are guilty of sin, Christ’s death on the cross doesn’t just offset that sin – it completely shatters it! When you put your faith in Jesus’ death and resurrection, the scales don’t just tip back in your favor; the grace of God is so weighty, the scales break and you are freed from the penalty of sin!
Take a moment to re-read Romans 5:16 and pray, asking yourself – are you living as though you are the one who has to “balance” your sin? Or are you living as though Jesus has broken the spiritual scale and paid off your sin?