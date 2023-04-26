Have you ever considered how incredibly useful bookends are? (Your brain is probably more normal than mine, so you may not have spent much time pondering such mundane thoughts.) The reason I have bookends on the brain is this: as I type these words, I am sitting at the desk in my office looking at some bookends holding up a few Bibles and biblical commentaries. As I view these simple L-shaped tools, it dawns on me: if I didn’t have these bookends, my reference books would regularly fall over. And that would be incredibly annoying. (Thank you Mr. & Mrs. Bookend for your service!)
Did you know the Bible is full of bookends? Not only do you have the obvious bookend of the beginning of time in Genesis and the end of time in Revelation, but there are many smaller bookends within. One such bookend is found in the very beginning of the Gospel of John. The Apostle begins his record of the life, ministry, death, and miraculous resurrection of Jesus with a poetical prelude. And his poem includes “bookends.” In both verses 1 & 18 of the first chapter, John the author draws out a critical doctrine of Christianity: Jesus is God.
Here is how the New Living Translation of the Bible puts verse 18:
“No one has ever seen God. But the unique One [Jesus], who is himself God, is near to the Father’s heart. He has revealed God to us.” John 1:18 (NLT – the word “Jesus” added for clarity)
In John’s mind, the Wikipedia entry for “God” would simply say “See Jesus.” Because while he was fully human (with a human body, human physical needs like food and sleep, human emotions, etc.), Jesus was also simultaneously fully God. He wasn’t like some sort of spiritual minotaur: half-man, half-God. He was (and is) fully man and fully God.
By taking on human flesh, Jesus made the unknowable God knowable (John 17:3). He made the invisible God seeable (Colossians 1:15). He has done what no one else could do — let us see God and come into a relationship with this perfect, holy, amazing Being.
As we move into the warmer season of Spring, may the truth of John’s bookends warm your heart. May you see God’s heart and love for you by looking at the person and work of Jesus.