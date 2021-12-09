OK, you are planning Christmas dinner. Aunt Martha is bringing her forever awful green bean casserole, Uncle Jim will wear his red vest and be the life of the party, your spouse is complaining every time he sees you because of all the ‘extra’ cleaning he must help with, and you are frazzled.
But it’s only Dec. 9 so how can this be. The bah humbugs are beginning to seep into your soul. Oh my Gosh! What can you do?
On top of everything else the family is all going to be home this year. It has been two years of a family desert where those that you really love couldn’t come to visit or come home because of a virus that has killed millions across the kingdom. And then it hits you… they will all be around the dinner table on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. But your face isn’t smiley as that thought comes to mind. In fact, you feel like sitting down and putting your face in your hands and having a good cry.
The dinner discussion will begin with family catching up on what everyone is doing and how they are feeling. Once again you will hear Nana’s organ recital (heart, lungs, intestines,) and the pills she has to take to ‘just be with all those she loves’. However, that discussion will end when Nana stops and takes another helping of ham and green bean casserole. Then the fun will begin.
Missy who is now a junior in college will begin to talk about the perils of global warming. Buddy, Missy’s cousin will want to talk about white privilege. Dad will need to talk about the LGBTQIA+ agenda that seems to be permeating every newscast. Andrea, the teacher, is just wild about Critical Race Theory and wants to lead every discussion toward CRT. Oh boy, now the jovial Uncle Jim insists on talking about the 1619 Project. What’s next!
Let’s reboot. Let’s start over. Let’s erase the whole of the world as only we see it and let’s do something else. Why not celebrate what we are sitting down to celebrate? A novel idea indeed. Is that way to easy? Could it actually work? I think you can make it work if you do just a little planning before you sit down.
Aunt Carol is a wonderful reader. She sits after dinner every year and reads wonderful stories to all the children. Why not talk to Aunt Carol about reading something to the family as they are eating. Let the table only hear the sound of forks and knives as Aunt Carol reads. Oh, you ask, what is she reading. It’s quite simple. Have her read a story that is over two thousand years old.
This story is found in the book that collects dust on the coffee table or in the bookcase. It’s called the Bible. Now, if the Bible you have is an old King James version, I would recommend being sure that you have an updated version of the Bible. Maybe an NIV or even Eugene Peterson’s version called The Message.
Have Aunt Carol turn first to the Hebrew scripture of Isaiah and read Chapter 9, verses 2 through 7. This is the prophetic word from the Prophet Isaiah. Ask what everyone hears in these words that were written some 700 years before the birth of the Christ child in whose honor you have gathered.
Next have her read from the New Testament book of Luke, chapter 2, verses 1 through 20. This part of the scripture tells about who and the why and the happenings of two thousand years ago. Again, ask how the hearts of those around the table are moved because of this reading. Talk about the work of the Christian church worldwide. The fresh water wells that are being dug, the schools and universities that are teaching those that otherwise would not have a chance at obtaining literacy, the hope of so many for a better life because of Christian hospitals all over the world, or the fact that Christianity always brings the light of hope to all that are in captivity. There are so many other good works that are happening because of the birth of this man born to a peasant teenager.
Mom, take your head out of your hands. Rejoice, sing a carol to yourself, feel the joy of this moment and the moments you will create on Christmas day. This is the celebration we all wait for every year. Let’s make it a time of joy and not of controversy. Merry Christmas.