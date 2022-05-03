It can credibly be argued that the city of Waverly, Iowa, is located where it is because of a pile of rocks in the middle of a river. William P. Harmon, who founded the community in 1852, selected the site because of a natural fall of water, over rocks in the Cedar River. He saw an opportunity to generate energy.
Harmon’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to have a wooden dam constructed (on the site of today’s existing Waverly dam). That provided power to drive a sawmill. Over time, the same dam was harnessed to generate electricity.
Even though an auxiliary steam plant was constructed in 1908, to generate electricity when the river was low, the dam continued to be a major source of power for the city.
By 1915, with the construction of the concrete dam (which replaced the wooden one and preceded the current inflatable bladder dam), the city was generating more energy from the river than it needed for municipal purposes. That didn’t last long. Soon demand outstripped what the river was able to provide.
In the 1920s, the city had three hydro turbines installed on the east side of the dam. Three diesel engines were added in 1938. On August 25 of that year, an impressive new facility housing the diesel installation was dedicated. A fourth diesel was added in 1942.
With the growth of Waverly, the demand for energy increased. The need for a streamside facility designed to harness water for the generation of electricity continued, but other energy sources were added. Symbolizing the city’s diminishing dependence upon water power, the community approved moving the utility company from the Cedar River to a new facility on west Bremer Avenue (the site of the current Waverly Public Library). Dedicated in 1949, the Bremer Avenue plant served the city until the construction, in 1963, of the present Waverly Utilities installation on Adams Parkway, just north of the Nestle manufacturing plant.
With the move to what is now the present location of Waverly Utilities, the facility returned once again to the banks of the Cedar River. By this time, however, demand for energy in the city far outstripped the ability of the streamside generators to provide sufficient output from river water.
In 1993, Waverly Utilities (then known as Waverly Light and Power) became the first municipal utility in the Midwest to own and operate a wind turbine power generator. Today there are three wind generators operating on the outskirts of the city.
As the cost of fuel began to raise concerns for management, the board of directors of Waverly Utilities entered into a multi-decade agreement with a power consortium headquartered in Nebraska. Although the acronym for this supplier, MEAN, creates an unfortunate first impression, the provider strives for price stability and supply dependability. Much of the energy supplied from Municipal Energy Association of Nebraska comes from fossil fuels.
Waverly Utilities is currently in the process of developing a solar farm, which, like water and wind, will generate still more renewable energy for the city. With near total dependance on coal, wind and solar (and the intention of moving away, eventually, from future use of fossil fuels), the need for water power has nearly disappeared.
Director of Operations, Curt Atkins, explained to citizens, in an essay included in the Waverly Utilities publication The Connection, that energy generated by the riverside facility has dropped to 500,000 kilowatt hours. At its peak, water flowing over the dam generated 2.5 million kilowatt hours. Atkins explained that, while the three hydro turbines are still operating, they’re aging and repair parts are no longer manufactured. Said Atkins, “There aren’t many companies out there still running equipment from the 1920s.”
On April 12 of this year, the five voting members of the utilities board of directors made an historic decision. They agreed, with no dissent, to decommission the hydro installation. Because Waverly Utilities is permitted to govern its own operations, no approval by city council was required.
Noting the board’s commitment to move away from fossil fuels, board chair Robert Buckingham said, “We’re removing one renewable energy source — hydro — and replacing it with another — solar.”
It’s been a long run for hydro power in Waverly. The city that first flourished by building a river dam continues to view it as a centerpiece — even though, in its present form it functions primarily as an enabler for recreation on the river to the north; and, with its capacity for deflation, as a protection against flooding (before the bladder dam was installed, the 2008 river flood inundated 40 blocks of the city, a disaster which is now highly unlikely to be repeated).
What will become of the still-standing generator house just south of city hall? That’s yet to be determined. The local historical society is likely to have a few suggestions. The facility will be open to the public for viewing on Saturday, May 21, between the hours of 8-11 a.m.
William P. Harmon, the city’s founder, would not recognize the city he founded. He might not have imagined a community of over 10,000 citizens would arise on the site of his wooden dam. One would assume, however, that he would view with amazement — and approval — his progressive municipality’s cutting-edge dependence upon wind, solar — and whatever else the future may hold in store.