Tripoli, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is the Bremer County ISU Extension office in Tripoli, and the address is 720 7th Ave SW (Hwy 93 West). Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 8 and $45 after Nov. 8. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Ron Lenth at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.