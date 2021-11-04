Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is in Tripoli. The course runs from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in category 7C (Fumigation) and private pesticide applicators who are certified to apply fumigants. The course will cover topics including: application equipment use, maintenance, and calibration; safe application techniques, including air monitoring, buffer zones and conditions that affect timing of applications; and category-specific pests, pest management and pesticides.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.