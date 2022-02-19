DES MOINES — Two area wrestlers punched their tickets to the finals of the Class 1A Iowa State Wrestling Championships on Friday night, taking the spotlight of the state’s most prestigious high school sporting event.
Nashua-Plainfied 120-pounder Garret Rinken and North Butler-Clarksville heavyweight Chet Buss will both compete for the championship Saturday night after winning their semifinal bouts. Rinken earned a 5-0 decision against Blake Allen of Underwood, while Buss pinned Ryley Snell of Interstate 35 (Truro) in 3 minutes, 16 seconds.
Rinken was less than satisfied with his semifinal performance.
“I won, but I didn’t dominate like I wanted to,” Rinken said after the bout “I came in here wanting to dominate every match, but I guess any win’s a good win, so I guess I’ll take it.”
Rinken will take on Lisbon’s Bradon Paez Saturday night.
Huskies head coach Al Frost said events like the state tournament are a “roller coaster.”
“I’m so proud of my guys, all six of them that came down here, everyone won at least one match,” Frost said. “Nic Brase, he was in a tough situation the whole tournament long, but he got a win and stuff to keep him alive (Friday). That was awesome, that’s a good experience that Nic’s going to be able to get here for the future.
“The rest of these guys, what I say? We’ve got five medalists. It was just bizarre. Kendrick Huck won the match by the guy putting the figure-four on him in the last 18 seconds. Trey Nelson comes from behind and does what he does spectacular all of the time. He goes 150% the entire time and gets a pin.”
After that second-round consolation result, Frost was seen jumping for joy from the coaching corner.
“He always (makes me leap),” Frost admitted.
However, Rinken’s younger brother, Jayden, lost his 106-pound semifinal to Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield, 7-3. As the clock ticked down while Jayden Rinken attempted a late reversal, the freshman’s emotions started to get the better of him.
Frost called the 106-pound bout “a tough match.”
“(Morrow) is a big ‘6-pounder,” he said. “The kid is so big, I’ve never seen a ‘6-pounder that big.
“We had a couple of opportunities in some scoring positions, but the sheer mass of that guy, we couldn’t overcome the guy’s countering the legs and arms every time we had him in a lift or something like that. We just couldn’t capitalize on it.”
Jayden Rinken would continue his medal journey in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Nelson remained alive for a third-place medal after winning in sudden victory over Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney, 6-4.
However, Kendrick Huck and McKade Munn were relegated to the seventh-place match for Saturday afternoon. Huck dropped a major decision to Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Tanner Arjes, 8-0, while Munn lost a tight match to Shea Parkis of Carroll Kuemper, 10-9.
Buss will go for his third heavyweight championship against Logan-Magnolia’s Rex Johnsen in the last set of bouts on Saturday.
He couldn’t describe the feeling of getting that victory.
“It was awesome,” Buss said. “I just didn’t want to get out of position. A lot of guys wait for me to make a mistake. I didn’t want that to happen.
“I took my time. The two takedowns I had were really good.”
Bearcats coach Adam Holm said his star 285-pounder has handled himself very well throughout the tournament.
“He’s taken it one match at a time, and that’s what he needs to do to get to that next level,” Holm said. “One match at a time, one person at a time. He’s not looking to the finals (before it comes).
“Snell wrestled him before, and I think he knows how Chet is and wants to stay to one thing. You let Chet do his stuff, and he’ll take care of anybody.”
Meanwhile, two other Bearcats are wrestling for lower medals on Saturday. MaKade Bloker was still alive for third place after defeating AHSTW’s Denver Pauley in the 170-pound third-round consolation, while Kolben Miller will wrestle for seventh after losing his 195-pound bout with Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg, being pinned in 3:38.
Other area wrestlers going for places on the podium include Sumner-Fred’s Cael Judisch at 113 pounds, Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit and Denver’s Joe Ebaugh.
CLASS 1A
TEAM STANDINGS (Top 10 and area)
1. Don Bosco 142.5
2. Lisbon 89
3. Logan-Magnolia 73
4. Underwood 68.5
5. Nashua-Plainfield 56
6. North Butler-Clarksville 52
7. West Sioux 48
8. New London 41.5
9. Hudson 39.5
10. West Hancock 38
34. Denver 12
35. Wapsie Valley 11
39. Sumner-Fredericksburg 9
T-79. Tripoli 0
SESSION SIX RESULTS (Area teams only)
106 — Semifinal: Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) dec. Jayden Riggins (NP), 7-3
113 — Consolation Round 3: Cael Judisch (SF) dec. Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills), 3-0
120 — Semifinal: Garret Rinken (NP) dec. Blake Allen (Underwood), 5-0; Consolation Round 3: Dawson Schmit (WV) pinned Gavin Reed (Waterloo Columbus), 1:22
126 — Consolation Round 3: Tanner Arjes (SF) major dec. Kendrick Huck (NP), 8-0.
132 — Consolation Round 3: Joe Ebaugh (Den) major dec. Brock Mathers (Central Springs), 9-0.
138 — Consolation Round 3: Trey Nelson (NP) dec Quinten Aney (Mediapolis), 6-4, SV-1.
152 — Consolation Round 3: Shea Parkis (Carroll Kuemper) dec. McKade Munn (NP), 10-9.
170 — Consolation Round 3: MaKade Bloker (NBC) dec. Denver Pauley (AHSTW), 5-3.
195 — Consolation Round 3: Matthew Wirtz (Emmetsburg) pinned Kolben Miller (NBC), 3:38
285 — Semifinal: Chet Buss (NBC) pinned Ryley Snell (I-35), 3:16.