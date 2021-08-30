Each time the delivery truck pulls up, a delivery is made, and another transaction is finalized.
That’s been the successful diet Gade’s Appliance, located at 223 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly has leaned on for a number of years now.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Waverly business, forcing unexpected strenuous delays on orders, which has forced customers to be extra patient.
“Just trying to get appliances,” said Scott Gade, one of the owners of the business. “With COVID and everything going on, it’s been very, very hard to get appliances, especially refrigerators, washers and dryers.”
Though, Gade says, the store continues to stay busy filling orders. The problem, however, is receiving the appliances. As of Aug. 2, Gade said there were 228 appliances on back order, including more than 90 refrigerators.
“Very unusual,” Gade said of the current business climate. “Usually, in year’s past, we would order on Tuesday let’s say 16 to 20 pieces and we would get 16 to 20 pieces on Thursday. This is very different.”
Gade said he and his staff began experiencing delays in the delivery of appliances to his store in June of 2020.
“We knew there was going to be some delays,” he said. “Didn’t think it was going to be this bad. We definitely knew that there was going to be a couple (months), two or three months at the most. But there’s been a lot or quite a few that six months is not uncommon.”
Despite those untimely delays, Gade said business has not dropped from a sales standpoint. For example, he said, if the store receives 10 appliances on a given day, most of them already have been sold. Then, he said, it’s a matter of delivering those parts and appliances to each customer.
“As long as we’re getting a few pieces in, we can still get deliveries,” Gade said. “We can still get some money coming in to help keep the operating costs going and stuff. The big picture, we just can’t get everything that people want.”