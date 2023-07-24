Gail Charlene Krull, 71, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Gail was born on June 10, 1952, in Superior, WI, the daughter of Faye Leone (Dudrey) and Eldo John Brandt. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1970. On May 25, 1974, Gail was united in marriage to Albert Lee Krull in Missouri. The couple was inseparable and especially enjoyed their retirement years together.
Family was of most importance to Gail. She absolutely loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She also liked to bake and worked for Country Kitchen, Hy-Vee and Casey’s. She also worked for RADA Manufacturing.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Albert; four children, Tammy Barta of Waverly, Robert Krull of Tripoli, Bobbie (Mark) McMullen of Clarksville and Jo (Roy) Hardy of Waverly; eleven grandchildren, Zachary Hartmann, Kayleigh Kasemeier, Shaunda Cook, Adrian McNichols, Cody Close, Ashleigh Hartmann, Tyler Close, Brittney Close, Matthew Barta, Preston Hardy and Ryan Hardy; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Steve Brandt of Plainfield, Tony Brandt (Randi) Brandt of Plainfield, and Gloria Brandt of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Jamie; and siblings, Eldo and Sheila; and her parents.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 27, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A prayer service conducted by Pastor Dennis Burns will conclude the visitation at 4 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Gail’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187