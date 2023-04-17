The Denver Public Library invites the general public to attend a sixty minutes program, “Gangster(s) in Our Midst: The Untold Story,” presented by Author Betty Brandt Passick, on Tues., April 25th at 6:30 pm. There is no charge to attend the event.
The presentation will take attendees on a deeper dive into the stories of the notorious gangsters from Passick’s historical crime novel, “Gangster in Our Midst, Lieutenant, Bookkeeper, and Sometimes Hit-man for Al Capone” (2017).
The author is a native of Fairbank, Iowa. Unbeknown to many people from the area, Fairbank — 260 miles from Chicago, Illinois — became a haven for mobster Louie La Cava in the early 1920s. He claimed to be bookkeeper to Chicago Kingpin Al Capone. La Cava resided in Fairbank off and on for over sixty years.
Passick’s talk will also include the stories of more minor gangsters operating in the Midwest during the 1920s-30s — plus, she will share stories from Fairbank residents who knew La Cava best. Gangster in Our Midst, her debut novel, won a 2019 Notable Indie Book Award. Passick has authored four books and currently resides in the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
Contact the Denver Public Library with any questions at (319) 984-5140.