Gary C. Buhr, 80, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on February 25, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Gary was born on June 20, 1941, in Readlyn, Iowa, the son of Carl W. and Berdine Louise (Wittenburg) Buhr. Gary was baptized on July 20, 1941, and confirmed on April 3, 1955, both at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. He attended country school next to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1959. In his younger years, Gary worked at Vic’s Grocery in Readlyn and City Laundry in Oelwein. Gary served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1960-1964. After his honorable discharge he worked in California for a period of time before returning to Readlyn to help his parents on the farm. He was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Zars on August 21, 1966, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger.
In 1967, Gary started working at Carnation (Nestlé) in Waverly and while working in Waverly, Gary and Barb also farmed near Readlyn. After retiring from Nestle in 1997, Gary did seasonal work at the Readlyn Co-Op and delivered for Iowa Glass to the area body shops.
Gary and Barb bought their place at the river in 1989 and together they spent many hours on the river boating and fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards, trips to Canada fishing and had a lifelong love for tractors of any kind. His fondness of antique cars and tractors found him attending many shows and watching car and tractor shows on TV.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barb Buhr, of Readlyn; a daughter, Gina (Barney) Wiersma, of Readlyn; a son, Chad (Dana) Buhr, of Greenwood Village, Colorado; and a son, Shane Buhr, of Denver, Iowa; five grandchildren, Hanna (Jeffrey) Arians, Hallee Wiersma, Elsa, Annika, and Errol Buhr; a sister, Cynthia Snider, of Maysville, Kentucky; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger Zars, Kathy Zars, John (Sherry) Tiedt, Larry (Ida) Zars and Steve (Jackie) Zars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Buhr and Berdine Buhr Watts; his step-father, Harry Watts; his mother and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Arlin Snider and Ron Zars; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Zars; and a nephew, Troy Zars.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will be held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or DaVita Dialysis Center in Waverly. Online condolence may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.