Today

Partly cloudy. High near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.