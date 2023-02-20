Gary “Dizzy” Lee Bellinger, 70, of Plainfield, died suddenly on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at his home.
Gary was born May 20, 1952, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Delbert and Marie (Johnson) Bellinger. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1970 where he was active on several sports teams. On September 7, 1973, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Muehling at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Gary was a longtime truck driver. Early on he hauled canned milk in Protivin and drove truck for Dieke’s Implement in Waverly. In addition, he was owner-operator of Bellinger Trucking, did hot shot runs for Hobson Molds, drove for Versa Ladder and was a substitute bus driver for Nashua-Plainfield Schools. Together with Bonnie, he owned and operated the Plainfield Car Wash.
Gary enjoyed traveling and being outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He followed Nashua-Plainfield sports, especially wrestling. He was able to watch two Husky wrestlers win state titles and the team take 3rd place the evening before he passed away.
Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Plainfield and his close brother, Dean Bellinger of Plainfield, sisters and brothers-in-law as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A private family burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Nashua-Plainfield High School Wrestling Team. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187