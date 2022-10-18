Gary Donald Duneman of Waverly, Iowa died in Waterloo on October 11, 2022 from complications of cancer.
Gary was born April 17,1943 in Cresco, Iowa and raised on the family farm. His parents were Donald and Ruth (Aberg) Duneman. He had three siblings, LaVonne, Dennis, and Duane. He graduated from Crestwood High School in 1961 and Iowa State University in 1965 with a degree in Social Studies Education.
Upon graduation from ISU, Gary received his commission as an Ensign in the US Navy. His first duty station was Supply Corp School in Athens, Georgia. He was then assigned as an Assistant Supply Officer on the new construction ship USS Biddle (DLG-34) in Bath, Maine. The ship was commissioned in January, 1967 in Boston. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in December, 1967. It was in Portland, Maine while in the service where he met his future wife, Nancy Lamontagne, a nursing student from Brownville Junction, Maine.
In January, 1968 Gary began his teaching career at Woodbury Junior High School in Salem, New Hampshire. On April 20, 1968 he was united in marriage to Nancy. They became the parents of three children Eric, Jeff, and Kevin. In 1973 they moved to Waverly where he taught in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for 29 years, retiring in 2002. Over the years he volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, The Senior Center, local food banks and political organizations, and greatly enjoyed being involved in the community.
Gary loved travel, hiking, and philosophical conversations about the world. Over the years he was able to visit many countries – Canada, Mexico, Tanzania, Spain, Portugal, France, Costa Rica, The Bahamas, and Turkey – citing Tanzania as his favorite. He also took dozens of trips across the United States and hiked and camped regularly, instilling that sense of adventure in his children. A weeklong journey to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with his sons was his favorite backpacking trip. He loved walking in Babcock Woods and Cedar Bend Park in his later years. As anyone who ever spent time conversing with him or any student who had him in class will recall, Mr. D would easily delve into any subject with curiosity and passion, challenging those around him to think, question, and try to better understand the world.
Gary was preceded in death by his sister LaVonne and his parents. He is survived by his wife, three sons and their partners, and five grandchildren, twins Sam and Leo (Eric), Coco and Emory (Kevin), and Anamelia (Jeff). His greatest satisfaction in life was to see his sons grow and develop into loving, caring, and involved fathers.
A memorial service is being planned for next year when all extended family members can attend. Details will be announced. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa or your favorite charity.