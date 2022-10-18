Gary Donald Duneman of Waverly, Iowa died in Waterloo on October 11, 2022 from complications of cancer.

Gary was born April 17,1943 in Cresco, Iowa and raised on the family farm. His parents were Donald and Ruth (Aberg) Duneman. He had three siblings, LaVonne, Dennis, and Duane. He graduated from Crestwood High School in 1961 and Iowa State University in 1965 with a degree in Social Studies Education.