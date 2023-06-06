Gary Donald Duneman was born April 17, 1943 and passed on October 11, 2022. A graveside funeral and burial of cremains will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Harlington Cemetery, Section M, located at 8th Avenue SW in Waverly, IA. Following the funeral, all friends and former students are invited to a reception, including food and refreshments, honoring Gary at The Centre, 1211 4th Street SW, Waverly, from 12 to 3 p.m.

