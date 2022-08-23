Gary Edward Thurm, 74, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and formerly from Fairbank, Iowa, passed away on Thursday night, August 18, 2022, at UPH St. Lukes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services are pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551
Gary Edward Thurm
