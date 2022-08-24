Gary Edward Thurm, 74, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and formerly from Fairbank, Iowa, passed away on Thursday night, August 18, 2022, at UPH St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Gary was born on March 6, 1948, in rural Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Alveda L. (Bergmann) and Ervin Walter Thurm. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1966. On June 27, 1970, he was united in marriage to Peggy Risse at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Gary worked for Waterloo Industries for over 40 years. The first 30 years were in Waterloo and then he continued his career with Waterloo Industries plant in Sedalia, Missouri, where he worked himself up to the Warehouse Manager position. After retiring, Gary and Peggy moved to Zephyrhills, Florida. Gary also proudly served in the Army National Guard for 20 years.