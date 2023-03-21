Gary Glenn Winchell (January 2, 1933 — March 20, 2023) and (April 3, 1936 — March 19, 2023) of O’Fallon, MO have passed away. They had been happily married for 68 years.
Peggy was born in Clarksville, IA; daughter of the late Clyde S. Harris and his wife, Esther C. Sinram Harris.
Gary was born in Waverly, IA; son of the late Glenn Roy Winchell and his wife, Mildred E. Roubough Winchell.
Gary and Peggy met in High School and were married January 3, 1955 in LaPlata, MO. Their life’s journey, over the years, took them from Iowa to North and South Dakota, Kansas, Tennessee, ending in St. Louis, Missouri for the last 10 years. Five sons were born to this marriage. Their love became even more evident as they both passed within 24 hours of each other.
Gary was an entrepreneur with businesses that included financial management, retail food franchises and insurance sales. Wherever they were, their faith led them and they were regularly active in their church.
Gary and Peggy were preceded in death by Peggy’s sister, Mary Johnson and their eldest son, Gregory Glenn Winchell, in December 2021.
They are survived by Gary’s sister, Sherron Watkins of Marion, Iowa, their four sons, Jeffrey Winchell and spouse, Angie of Cleveland, TX, Douglas Winchell and spouse, Jane of Lebanon, TN, Brian Winchell and spouse, Harry of Los Angeles, CA, Scott Winchell and spouse, Shannon of Birmingham, AL, daughter-in-law, Sarah Winchell of O’Fallon, MO, 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, plus other relatives, and cherished friends.
Memorial gifts may be made in their memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. They can be contacted at alz.org.
Visitation (s): Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, P.O Box 248,Wentzville, Missouri 63385
Funeral: Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Time: 12 p.m.
Place: Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville
Cemetery: Mt Zion Cemetery, O’Fallon, Missouri