Gary Lee Wilder passed away peacefully at his home in Waddell, Arizona on Saturday, October 1, three months after his 76th birthday. Gary was born July 3, 1946 in Waverly, Iowa, the son of DeVer and Mabel Wilder. He married Carole Sessler on September 4, 1965 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this year.

Gary graduated with Clarksville High School’s class of 1964 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975. He served in the US Army Reserves from October 1965 to March 1976.