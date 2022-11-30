Gary Lee Wilder passed away peacefully at his home in Waddell, Arizona on Saturday, October 1, three months after his 76th birthday. Gary was born July 3, 1946 in Waverly, Iowa, the son of DeVer and Mabel Wilder. He married Carole Sessler on September 4, 1965 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this year.
Gary graduated with Clarksville High School’s class of 1964 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975. He served in the US Army Reserves from October 1965 to March 1976.
While living in Iowa, Gary served on the church council at St. John Lutheran Church, in Clarksville, Iowa. While living in Arizona, he served on the board for the Martin Luther School, where Alesha was a student. He was currently a board member for Bethany’s Gait, a 50©(3) organization located in Chino Valley, AZ that pairs rescued horses with active duty, reserve and veteran military personnel, first responders and their families to provide healing to the horses and the individuals.
In 1986, the Wilders moved to Phoenix, Arizona due to the economic down turn of the economy. Gary worked for a number of large commercial contractors in the Phoenix area and retired in 2008.
Gary and Carole loved to travel with family and friends. There have been many memorable trips throughout the years including horseback riding in South Dakota, Colorado, Alaska, and riding on the beach in California; and visiting friends in Virginia and exploring old plantations and other historical sites.
For the past 12 years, summers have been spent at their cabin up in Payson. This was especially enjoyable when the grandkids would come. Time would be spent riding dirt bikes in the forest, hunting for frogs, watching the elk come right up to the house, doing dutch oven cooking, or simply looking at the stars.
In 2011, Gary and Carole created the Wild Rose Horse Obstacle Contests. These contests were created to be friendly, educational and a fun way for people to enjoy their horses and country. Many people’s lives have been positively touched by these events. Gary has left a legacy of the love of good horsemanship, the love of good friends, the love of being charitable and the love of the Lord. “I’ve had a good ride”.
Gary enjoyed being a great dad to Alesha. When Alesha was in high school and played golf, and had to play on the weekend to qualify for the next week – he was right there playing with her! He enjoyed taking her fishing to see who could catch the biggest fish; taking her on vacation – to Virginia to see our friends; to Sprucedale Guest Ranch in the White Mountains of Arizona; to California to the ocean; or to Iowa to see family.
Most of all, Gary loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren – fishing at Lake Roosevelt, riding the ATV, helping Ayane ride his horse; playing a rousing game of Rummikub; or playing card games and getting beat by the boys!
He is survived by wife Carole; daughter Alesha Nakamura; granddaughter Ayane Nakamura; grandsons Kaine and Liam Nakamura; siblings Roger Wilder (wife Chris) of White Lake, WI and Marlys Linde (husband Randy) of Britt, IA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dwayne and Connie Sessler of Shell Rock, IA as well as loving nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law Shinji Nakamura. Gary has been cremated.
Celebration of Life Services will be held in Arizona early next year at the Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary, 15826 Del Well Boulevard, Sun City, AZ 85351.
For our friends and family living in Iowa, a Celebration of Life Service will be held mid-summer in Iowa.