Geary Sizes Up Spartans, Announces Commitment to Michigan State for 2023/24

Waterloo, Iowa–The Waterloo Black Hawks enhanced their recent ties to Michigan State University on Saturday as defenseman Patrick Geary announced that he has committed to the Spartans as part of the school’s Fall 2023 recruiting class.
Teammate Owen Baker had already selected Michigan State. Meanwhile, the Spartans’ 2021/22 roster featured Hawks alumni David Gucciardi and Kyle Haskins. Earlier this month, Gucciardi was selected by the Washington Capitals during the 2022 NHL Draft.
“Last season, injuries caused us to really lean on our young defensemen, and Patrick was a player who stepped up when we needed him,” said Black Hawks Head Coach Matt Smaby. “He played with a lot of confidence and I expect that will carry over to our season coming up this fall as he returns with an added year of experience.”
The 18-year-old from Hamburg, New York, took the ice in 55 games for Waterloo. His 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) tied for third among Hawks defensemen and were best among rookies at the position. Geary’s first USHL goal helped propel Waterloo to a road win against the Fargo Force on October 30th. His season was also highlighted by three multipoint games. Geary skated in all six of the Hawks’ postseason contests, recording one assist.
During Phase I of the 2020 USHL Draft, Waterloo selected Geary from the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.
Saturday’s announcement marks the 24th college commitment among players who finished the 2021/22 season on Waterloo’s roster.
In addition to Geary, Baker, Gucciardi, and Haskins, the Black Hawks’ other active connection with Michigan State is through MSU Director of Hockey Strategy, Video and Analytics Dan Sturges, a member of Waterloo’s 2004 Clark Cup team who later won an NCAA title in 2007 with the Spartans.
The Black Hawks' 2022/23 schedule begins on September 24th.