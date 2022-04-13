Both of the Denver Cyclone soccer teams were active Tuesday April 12. The girls team was at home against conference foe Aplington-Parkersburg at the Denver Sports Complex.
The lady Cyclones were looking to bounce back after a tough loss of 3-0 to Dike-New Hartford April 8. The windy conditions didn’t stop the Cyclones from having a scoring clinic. Grace Hennessy started the affair with a goal early in the game. Alayna Akers followed suit with another goal to make the score 2-0.
The scoring clinic was far from over when Keira Gehrke scored her first goal of the game to end the scoring in the first half. Gehrke started the second half with yet another goal to make the score 4-0.
Lexi Gehrke scored her first goal of the night to extend the lead to five. The Falcons scored their lone goal of the night to close the scoring gap but Lexi Gehrke followed that back up with another goal to make the final score 6-1.
Keira added an assist to have three points on the night and earning the player of the match. The win was the second of the year with the girls playing next against Mason City in Denver April 14 at 5 p.m.
The Cyclone boys, coming off a scoring clinic win against Aplington-Parkersburg/Dike-New Hartford, played Waterloo Columbus Catholic Sailors in Waterloo Tuesday April 12.
The Sailors came into the game 0-3 but didn’t play like it against Denver. Dimitry Kimbulu and John Pranger scored and assisted each other to make the score 2-0 at the break despite the strong wind. The second half was much of the same for both the Sailors and the Cyclones.
Jonathan Hackett and Roberto Ruiz added a goal a piece to give the Sailors their first win of the year. The loss brings Denver to a record of 1-2 and will play next against Hudson April 14 in Denver at 5:30 p.m.