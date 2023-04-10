Denver- The Cyclones have that sister power.
Grace and Bailey Mullihan have joined the team from Wapsie Valley and Lexi and Keira Gehrke have been a part of the Denver soccer program since they started.
"They're sisters so they got that tight knit connection," head coach Derek Krebsbach (DK) said. "The Mullihan's are twins, tight knight there, but we also have Grace Hennessy in the middle who has been playing with these other girls forever. That's the biggest thing that helps."
Just like in the first game, Alyssa Harberts got Denver on the board by sneaking the ball past the Cedar Valley Christian goalie.
Lexi continued to find string in this game, with her first goal coming off a corner kick from Hennessy to put the Cyclones ahead 2-0 just minutes into the game.
Moments later, Alayna Akers added her name to the goal sheet with a strike just inside the box to go ahead 3-0. Grace made it four different goal scorers with a goal from the top of the box as well to put Denver ahead 4-0.
With 22 minutes to play in the half, Bailey joined her sister on the stat sheet with a goal of her own to give the Cyclones the six to nil lead. Keira got in on the action with a goal to put Denver ahead 7-0 with 12 to play in the half.
As time wound down in the first half, Harberts found the back of the net yet again for her second goal of the game and Denver would go into half ahead 8-0.
Early in the second half, Denver kept putting the pressure on the Huskies, but were unable to score a goal.
Grace scored her second goal of the game with 29 minutes to play in the game and Hennessy chipped the ball in right in front of the net to end the game with the 10-0 mercy rule.
The Mullihan twins and the Gehrke sisters combined for six of the 10 goals with Hennessy and Akers finishing with one and Harberts finished the game with two.
Denver now holds a plus 18 goal differential on the season through the first two games and bringing back the entire roster has been a big plus for them.
"We're doing some roles a little different this year," DK said. "Bringing back so many girls, we are able to expand on our offense and change some roles, particularly in Lexi Gehrke. Adding the Mullihan twins has given me as the coach more flexibility with our subbing."
After their first game of the season, DK wasn't happy with the amount of effort that was put forth from his team, but on Monday night, the effort was there the whole game.
"This win feels really good," DK said. "We played 50 minutes of intense, focused soccer, whereas last game, it went the full 80, but it was closer to 60, 65 minutes. It was nice to see us play the full game on the right foot."
Practice was the biggest improvement from the first game to this past game with more than a week off.
"We had a few challenging practices this last week," DK said. "I think that was the biggest thing, staying focused and not hanging back."