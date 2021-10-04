The Bremer County Genealogical Society will hold its’ regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Waverly Public Library.
Go directly to the group of computers we have reserved for one hour; they are near the Information Desk in the center of the library.
Bethany Nelson from the library staff (Information Services) will give us a hands-on experience of the online resources available on the library website, specifically “Waverly Digitized Newspapers." Waverly Newspapers, dating back 150-plus years, have been digitized for easy access on your home computer. Bring a flash drive if you want to learn how to copy information from the paper to save on it. In addition, Bethany will demonstrate the use of Ancestry.com, Library Edition, which is only available to use in the library. Bring any information you might want to research.
Everyone is welcome.