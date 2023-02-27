Editor’s note: The Feb. 23 edition of the Waverly Democrat posted this article under the headline “Historical Society to present ‘Passin’ Gas in Waverly and Environs.’” The program will actually be presented by the Genealogical Society. Waverly Newspapers regrets the error. Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting and when an error is made, it is corrected expeditiously. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com.
You will be welcome to hear Jim Hundley of Jim Hundley Heating & Air Conditioning in Janesville and owner of Jimmy’s Station Museum in Waverly tell about the memorabilia and the history of that Shell Station and of other gas stations around and about us in this area.
The program, “Passin’ Gas in Waverly and Environs,” will entertain, educate and challenge all of us.
The presentation will be at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the Waverly Civic Center. There is no charge to attend.
This program is sponsored by the Bremer County Genealogical Society.
This Station on Bremer Avenue in Waverly, Iowa was built in 1930 but depicts the 1950’s era gas pumps and décor inside. A visit to the Station shows the oil cans, an old-fashioned Coca-Cola machine, posters and all manner of gas station memorabilia—even cars.
Jimmy’s Station Museum can be visited during the summer months during the car cruises sponsored by the Bremer County Historical Society on 4th Thursday evenings May-Oct.