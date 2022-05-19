The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host speaker, Ryan Tucker at the Denver Library on Tuesday May 24 at 2 in the afternoon.
Tucker is the funeral director at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home Inc. His presentation will focus on the various procedures in dealing with death records and obituaries, which is of particular interest for genealogy researchers.
The program is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month for a speaker or program on local history or genealogy related topics. Those interested in learning more about doing family research are encouraged to attend.
To sign up for the program or for more information on the group, contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140.