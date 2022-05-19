2022_wn_prog_denverlibrary_img1

The Denver Public Library received an updated look for 2022. It will host a genealogy program on Tuesday, May 24.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host speaker, Ryan Tucker at the Denver Library on Tuesday May 24 at 2 in the afternoon.

Tucker is the funeral director at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home Inc. His presentation will focus on the various procedures in dealing with death records and obituaries, which is of particular interest for genealogy researchers.

The program is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged.

The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month for a speaker or program on local history or genealogy related topics. Those interested in learning more about doing family research are encouraged to attend.

To sign up for the program or for more information on the group, contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140.