Genevieve Schrage, 96, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on November 2, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

She was born on December 14, 1925, in Readlyn, IA. She was the daughter of Louis Frank and Lila Marie (Summer) Maurer. Genevieve attended Maxfield #1, new Readlyn, through the fourth grade. Then she attended the Readlyn Elementary and High School, just three blocks from home, and graduated from high school in 1944. She taught in the rural schools in the Readlyn-Denver area for four years, after attending Iowa State Teacher’s College. (UNI)