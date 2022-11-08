Genevieve Schrage, 96, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on November 2, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
She was born on December 14, 1925, in Readlyn, IA. She was the daughter of Louis Frank and Lila Marie (Summer) Maurer. Genevieve attended Maxfield #1, new Readlyn, through the fourth grade. Then she attended the Readlyn Elementary and High School, just three blocks from home, and graduated from high school in 1944. She taught in the rural schools in the Readlyn-Denver area for four years, after attending Iowa State Teacher’s College. (UNI)
On April 26, 1947, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Jake Schrage of Clarksville, IA, at St Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. The couple settled on the Maurer farm at Artesian, IA, where they raised their family and eventually retired from in 1983 and moved to Waverly.
Genevieve was an all-around crop-farmer livestock and dairy farmer, alongside her husband. She also participated in many other activities. She gave piano lessons to quite a number of students. When her daughters ran the restaurant at the “Big Corner”, she made many pies, rolls and salads over the four year period. She was a seamstress, making most of her clothing, as well as her five children’s clothing. She always had a large garden. She painted the farm buildings, and gave them a shingle job, but not on the barn roof. She painted many pictures and gave them away. When they moved to town, she had many garage sales, and made pies and loaves of bread for the sales.
During her lifetime, she had always been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. For fifteen years, she was a 4-H leader, followed by her being Bremer County Farm Bureau Women’s Chairman for three years, and on the Bremer County Farm Bureau Women’s committee for fourteen years. She also served as superintendent of the open arts and crafts show at the Bremer County Fair for thirty-five years. She made many quilts and afghans for the family.
Their annual trips by auto took them to all the lower forty-eight states with cousins over a period of thirty-two years
Genevieve and Bill were members of the Waterloo Community Playhouse for twenty-eight years. She also belonged to several bridge clubs for many years.
Following the 2008 flood and the death of her husband, Genevieve came back to her renovated house and once again entertained her family on Sundays. She also enjoyed reading, writing, and entertaining guests. After spending twenty-eight years in retirement, Genevieve moved to Ledges 2 in Waverly in the eleventh month, on the eleventh day, in 2011.
Survived by: two daughters; Charissa (David) Carter of Nashua, IA; Catherine (Tom) Johnston of Waverly; three sons; Clinton (Linda) and Cameron (Verna) Schrage of Waverly; Curtis (Jenice) Schrage of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Eight Grandchildren; Jessica and Jace Johnston; Joseph (fiancée Brittney) and Daniel (Tiffany) Schrage; Andrew (Erin) and Benjamin (Desire’) Schrage; Matthew (Marci) and Myles (Ashley) Schrage. Nine great grandchildren: Lillian, Evelynn, Brigsley, Palmer, Oaklyn, Tucker, Berklee, Brecken, and Eiley. Two Sisters; Jeanette (Lavern) Brase and Lorraine Pipho. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother, Vincent.
Sisters-in-law; Sally Maurer, Elva, Lily, and Leatte Schrage, Rena Rover and Elizabeth Liddle Brother-in-law; Robert Pipho. Abel, Albert, John Schrage, Lester Rover, and Lawrence Liddle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Building Fund and online condolences for Genevieve can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Schrage family with arrangements. 319-352-1187