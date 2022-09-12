George Arthur Kaiser, 80 of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of natural causes.

George was born on October 29, 1941, on the family farm outside of Waverly, the son of Arthur John and Mary Rosalia (Rohde) Kaiser. He attended Warren No. 4 Country school and graduated from Waverly High School in 1960. Following his graduation, he served in the National Guard and in 1963 he started working for White/Oliver in Charles City, retiring in 1980. George was united in marriage to Nancy Holm on September 21, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly.