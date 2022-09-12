George Arthur Kaiser, 80 of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of natural causes.
George was born on October 29, 1941, on the family farm outside of Waverly, the son of Arthur John and Mary Rosalia (Rohde) Kaiser. He attended Warren No. 4 Country school and graduated from Waverly High School in 1960. Following his graduation, he served in the National Guard and in 1963 he started working for White/Oliver in Charles City, retiring in 1980. George was united in marriage to Nancy Holm on September 21, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly.
George and Nancy farmed together outside of Waverly on the family farm where they raised pigs and crop farmed. His passion for farming had him involved in the Pork Producers of Bremer County, Hart Parr Oliver Collectors Association, and the Iowa Corn Belt Oliver Collectors. He had an extensive collection of Oliver tractors that he was very fond of. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Together George and Nancy traveled with family and friends throughout Europe, Alaska and Hawaii. During the summer George and Nancy enjoyed spending time up in their cabin in Canada. He loved to visit and always seemed to find someone to visit with on their trips.
George is survived by his wife, Nancy Kaiser of Waverly; a son, Jeff (Kelli) Kaiser of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin; a son, Brian (Brenda) Kaiser of Licking, Missouri; a daughter, Kendra (Kerry) Swanson of Waverly; a son, Dan (Nicole) Kaiser of Scandia, Minnesota; and a daughter, Leanne (Justin) Wehling of Waverly; sixteen grandchildren, Kayla (Adam) Waterman, Tirzah (Caleb) Corbin, Josiah Kaiser, Lucas Kaiser, Lauren (Jason) Cook, Garret Kaiser, Maddison (Mitch) Balik, Mitchell Swanson, Myah Swanson, Derek Kaiser, Adam Kaiser, Samuel Wehling, Hadley Wehling, Teagan Wehling, Emilia Wehling, and Sylvia Wehling; eight great grandchildren, Paige Cooper, Kohen Cooper, Macie Bristow, Stella Bristow, Fiona Bristow, Veda Waterman, Evan Cook and Barrett Balik; a sister, Sharon (Arnie) St. Hilaire of Isanti, Minnesota; a brother, Jon (Patty) Kaiser of Shell Rock; Veronica McKenzie of Waverly and Barb Olson of Altoona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Joan Miller and Rose Austin, a brother, Jerry Kaiser, a great grandson, Shawn Cook, and his father and mother-in-law, Vernie and Hilda Holm.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier officiating, where there will be an hour of visitation prior to the mass. Burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisersorson.com
