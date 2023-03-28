George Vette, 84, of Waverly, Iowa died at the Shell Rock Care Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
George Frederick Vette was born on September 3, 1938, the son of Russell and Irene (Zubrod) Vette in Bremer County, Iowa. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. On September 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Barbara Poppe in Waverly, Iowa. He and Barbara moved to their acreage in 1970 and lived their together until October 2022 when health forced them to move to the Shell Rock Care Center. George worked with his father at Vette Construction, Deike Implement, and in 1976 purchased the Farm Service Store in Bremer where he and Barbara worked together for several years. In later years he drove school bus for Waverly-Shell Rock Schools and loved driving his grandsons to their sporting events. He was proud that the boys wanted him to drive them to the state tournament in Des Moines.
He had a great sense of humor and seldom missed an opportunity to mess with somebody. He enjoyed his kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his morgan horses and always missed giving up his black lab Skip.
Survivors are his wife, Barbara of Shell Rock, Iowa, two daughters Cindy (Doug) Jones of Fernald, Iowa and Jana Cannegieter of Waverly, Iowa, son Brett (Robin) Vette of Waverly, Iowa, grandchildren Colin, Dana, Evan, Emily, Chelsea, Ryan, Clayton, Erin, Thea, Doug, Cora, and many great-grandchildren, sisters Diane (Larry) and Susan (Charles) and brother Lloyd (LeAnn). He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Doug Cannegieter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials maybe directed to the Vette family for a later designation in George’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Vette family with arrangements. 319-352-1187